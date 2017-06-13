A Certification Milestone: 11,000 and Counting

Daniel Winzeler, CTS, Audio Video Designer and Estimator for Audio Acoustics Inc., became the 11,000th Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Tuesday at InfoComm 2017. “CTS and InfoComm establish the standards for our AV industry,” Winzeler said after passing his CTS exam and signing the CTS Wall. “It’s important that everybody get together and we communicate, we talk, and we’re all on the same level, so that we can go on and make the best industry we can." InfoComm has administered the CTS program for more than 30 years. CTS is recognized worldwide as the leading AV professional credential. Learn more at infocomm.org/cts.