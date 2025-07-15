Ithaca Goes Digital on the Roadways with First Daktronics Billboard

Daktronics partnered with longtime customer Park Outdoor to bring the first and only digital billboard to the Ithaca, NY, area. The new double-sided display is strategically positioned at a high-traffic intersection just outside the city, delivering more than 15,800 daily impressions and offering advertisers unmatched visibility and flexibility.

[Digital Signage Continues to Thrive]

“The location of the billboard is outstanding,” said Kerry Leipold, VP of the Finger Lakes division of Park Outdoor Advertising, Ithaca, New York. “It’s angled perfectly to meet DOT requirements while maximizing exposure. It’s all in the angles.”

The digital billboard replaces three static structures and was carefully placed to accommodate a future pedestrian bridge project. The display features full-color LED technology and allows the company instant content updates for advertisers, giving local businesses and organizations the ability to promote timely messages.

Advertisers already on board include a barbecue restaurant, two dispensaries, NYSEG, a local roofer, and more. Park Outdoor also reserves space for public service announcements and community messaging, often provided at no cost.

“This project is a great example of how digital out-of-home can serve both business and community needs,” said Daktronics OOH strategist Joni Schmeichel. “We’re proud to support Park Outdoor’s vision and help bring dynamic advertising to a new market.”