Immersive Technologies Pavilion Offers Hands-On VR, AR Demos

Go on a NASA spacewalk or inspect a model of the human anatomy in three dimensions. These are two of the four demos on hand at the all-new Immersive Technologies Pavilion, a collaboration between Samsung and Freeman’s Digital Experience division.

The exhibit gives attendees a hands-on experience of the practical, professional applications of virtual and augmented reality—an area that Freeman’s VP of Digital Experience, Wilson Tang, believes holds far greater potential than the more prominent consumer entertainment side of the technology.

“Most of the devices we use are two-dimensional screens, but we live and work in a three-dimensional world,” Tang says. “Our goal here is to inspire the industry to utilize AR and VR technologies.”

Demos include a simulation of an extravehicular mission, where attendees use joysticks and controls to pilot an astronaut around a space station; an AR demo of an anatomy lesson using Microsoft Hololens that illustrates the technology’s potential for learning environments; a walkthrough of architecture and design application where users can walk through a facility and mark up and comment on areas of the rendering; and a 360-degree live stream of the InfoComm Center Stage, captured by a 17-lens Samsung 3D 360 camera, demonstrating VR’s potential for live event transmission.