AV Technology Honors 'Best of Show' Solutions at InfoComm 2017

Orlando, FL — NewBay Media’s AV Technology brand is pleased to announce its Best of Show winners at InfoComm International 2017. This Best of Show list, from an exhibition of thousands of solutions showcased by more than 950 manufacturers, represents outstanding achievements in product development. Nine AV professionals, including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers, judged each product live on the show floor on Day One and Day Two of InfoComm.
“This year we have had an overwhelming response to our AV Technology Best of Show Awards with more single entries than any other year on record,” said Margot Douaihy, editorial director of AV Technology. “Our tech manager community looks not just for ‘the next new thing,’ but solutions that are intuitive, easy to use, versatile, feature-rich, and reliable. ROI is also critical. We try to honor the perspective of tech managers who are tasked with finding products for their capital expense requests or lifecycle plans—solutions they can trust and stand behind."
The enthusiastic response to AV Technology’s Best of Show program represents a new focus on the end-user in the proAV conversation, according to Adam Goldstein, VP of NewBay Media. “Never has there been more market interest in reaching tech managers,” he said.
Sue Horwitz, publisher of AV Technology, was impressed by the diversity of new products at the show. “We’re seeing a lot of new iterations of technology from new exhibitors,” she said. “It’s an especially exciting time in AV/IT, and it reflects that we are going through another wave of technological innovation.”
“As we head into the AV/IT Leadership Summit in Denver in August, it’s clear that the conversion conversation is moving forward,” said Cindy Davis, contributing editor and event director, AV Technology.Winning products will be covered in the post-InfoComm print and digital issues of AV Technology, an InfoComm eBook, and online throughout the coming months.
AV Technology InfoComm 2017 Best of Show Winners
- 1 Beyond, Inc 1 Beyond AutoFramer PTZ
- Adaptive Technologies Group Loc-n-Load
- Adder Technology Adder CCS-PRO8
- AMX by HARMAN Acendo Vibe
- AMX by HARMAN AMX Acendo Core
- AMX by HARMAN AMX N2400 Series
- AptoVision BlueRiver NT1000
- Arista Corporation IP Flash Caster
- Audinate Dante Domain Manager
- Audio-Technica ATDM-0604 Digital SmartMixer
- Aurora Multimedia Corp. HT Series
- Avocor F-7510
- Barco Overture
- Barco X2O Mobile
- Google Jamboard (BenQ America Corp: Distribution Partner)
- Black Box Boxilla AV & KVM System Manager
- Canon U.S.A. REALiS 4K600STZ Pro AV LCOS Projector
- Chief PAC527 Extra-Large In-Wall Storage Box
- Cisco Cisco Spark Board
- ClearOne VIEW Pro 4K
- Condeco Desk Screens
- Crestron Electronics 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System 300
- Crestron Electronics Avia 12x8 Digital Signal Processor
- Crestron Electronics DigitalMedia 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Network AV Encoder/Decoder
- Crestron Electronics Mercury Tabletop Conference System
- Datapath WallControl 10
- Dell S718QL
- Draper, Inc. TecVision CH1200X ALR
- ENCO enCaption3R4
- Epson America, Inc. BrightLink Pro 1470Ui Laser Interactive Display
- Haivision Haivision Media Platform
- Hall Research PGA-VHD
- HDBaseT Alliance HDBaseT-IP
- IHSE USA Draco vario OPS+ KVM extender for DisplayPort
- Inneos REAL4K HDMI 2.0 Optical Adapter & Cables
- Inogeni Inc. SHARE2U
- intoPIX IPX-TICO-8K
- Invict Invict
- Just Add Power 3G+4+ Tiling Transmitter
- Kaptivo Kaptivo
- Leyard LED MultiTouch Interactive LED Video Wall
- Listen Technologies ListenTALK
- LynTec Networkable Power Automation Control (NPAC)
- Magewell Electronics USB Capture Plus video capture devices
- Marantz Professional Turret
- Matrox Graphics Inc. Matrox Maevex 6150 Quad 4K Enterprise Encoder
- Mersive Solstice Multi-Room
- Middle Atlantic Products T5 Series Conference Tables
- Monitors AnyWhere USB Wall
- NEC Display Solutions NP-PA653UL
- Newline InteractiveTRUTOUCH VN
- NewTek TriCaster TC1
- Optoma Technology Optoma 4K500
- Pro Video instruments VeCOAX ULTRA
- Prysm, Inc. Prysm Go
- QSC Next-Generation Q-SYS Enterprise Core Processors
- Revolabs Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System
- Ross Video Graphite
- Sharp Electronics Corporation SHARP AQUOS BOARD PN-L401C
- Shure, Inc. Axient Digital Wireless System
- SiliconCore Technology New LED Driver Chip
- Silora R&D SRD-4K60-EXT
- Sony Electronics Sony LaserLite Projectors
- Spectrum Industries Optio Collaboration Table
- STARTON, INC. MAXPAD Interactive Whiteboard
- Triad Orbit Advanced Stand Systems Orbit O2x Dual Orbital Boom
- Utelogy Corporation U-Computer
- Vaddio ConferenceSHOT AV
- ViewSonic Corp. ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP7550
- wePresent WiPG-2100
- Williams Sound, LLC Hearing HotSpot
- Wilson Electronics WilsonPro 1050
- Yamaha Corporation of America TF-RACK
