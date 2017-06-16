AV Technology Honors 'Best of Show' Solutions at InfoComm 2017

Orlando, FL — NewBay Media’s AV Technology brand is pleased to announce its Best of Show winners at InfoComm International 2017. This Best of Show list, from an exhibition of thousands of solutions showcased by more than 950 manufacturers, represents outstanding achievements in product development. Nine AV professionals, including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers, judged each product live on the show floor on Day One and Day Two of InfoComm.

“This year we have had an overwhelming response to our AV Technology Best of Show Awards with more single entries than any other year on record,” said Margot Douaihy, editorial director of AV Technology. “Our tech manager community looks not just for ‘the next new thing,’ but solutions that are intuitive, easy to use, versatile, feature-rich, and reliable. ROI is also critical. We try to honor the perspective of tech managers who are tasked with finding products for their capital expense requests or lifecycle plans—solutions they can trust and stand behind."



The enthusiastic response to AV Technology’s Best of Show program represents a new focus on the end-user in the proAV conversation, according to Adam Goldstein, VP of NewBay Media. “Never has there been more market interest in reaching tech managers,” he said.

Sue Horwitz, publisher of AV Technology, was impressed by the diversity of new products at the show. “We’re seeing a lot of new iterations of technology from new exhibitors,” she said. “It’s an especially exciting time in AV/IT, and it reflects that we are going through another wave of technological innovation.”

“As we head into the AV/IT Leadership Summit in Denver in August, it’s clear that the conversion conversation is moving forward,” said Cindy Davis, contributing editor and event director, AV Technology.Winning products will be covered in the post-InfoComm print and digital issues of AV Technology, an InfoComm eBook, and online throughout the coming months.





AV Technology InfoComm 2017 Best of Show Winners



1 Beyond, Inc 1 Beyond AutoFramer PTZ

Adaptive Technologies Group Loc-n-Load

Adder Technology Adder CCS-PRO8

AMX by HARMAN Acendo Vibe

AMX by HARMAN AMX Acendo Core

AMX by HARMAN AMX N2400 Series

AptoVision BlueRiver NT1000

Arista Corporation IP Flash Caster

Audinate Dante Domain Manager

Audio-Technica ATDM-0604 Digital SmartMixer

Aurora Multimedia Corp. HT Series

Avocor F-7510

Barco Overture

Barco X2O Mobile

Google Jamboard (BenQ America Corp: Distribution Partner)

Black Box Boxilla AV & KVM System Manager

Canon U.S.A. REALiS 4K600STZ Pro AV LCOS Projector

Chief PAC527 Extra-Large In-Wall Storage Box

Cisco Cisco Spark Board

ClearOne VIEW Pro 4K

Condeco Desk Screens

Crestron Electronics 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System 300

Crestron Electronics Avia 12x8 Digital Signal Processor

Crestron Electronics DigitalMedia 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Network AV Encoder/Decoder

Crestron Electronics Mercury Tabletop Conference System

Datapath WallControl 10

Dell S718QL

Draper, Inc. TecVision CH1200X ALR

ENCO enCaption3R4

Epson America, Inc. BrightLink Pro 1470Ui Laser Interactive Display

Haivision Haivision Media Platform

Hall Research PGA-VHD

HDBaseT Alliance HDBaseT-IP

IHSE USA Draco vario OPS+ KVM extender for DisplayPort

Inneos REAL4K HDMI 2.0 Optical Adapter & Cables

Inogeni Inc. SHARE2U

intoPIX IPX-TICO-8K

Invict Invict

Just Add Power 3G+4+ Tiling Transmitter

Kaptivo Kaptivo

Leyard LED MultiTouch Interactive LED Video Wall

Listen Technologies ListenTALK

LynTec Networkable Power Automation Control (NPAC)

Magewell Electronics USB Capture Plus video capture devices

Marantz Professional Turret

Matrox Graphics Inc. Matrox Maevex 6150 Quad 4K Enterprise Encoder

Mersive Solstice Multi-Room

Middle Atlantic Products T5 Series Conference Tables

Monitors AnyWhere USB Wall

NEC Display Solutions NP-PA653UL

Newline InteractiveTRUTOUCH VN

NewTek TriCaster TC1

Optoma Technology Optoma 4K500

Pro Video instruments VeCOAX ULTRA

Prysm, Inc. Prysm Go

QSC Next-Generation Q-SYS Enterprise Core Processors

Revolabs Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System

Ross Video Graphite

Sharp Electronics Corporation SHARP AQUOS BOARD PN-L401C

Shure, Inc. Axient Digital Wireless System

SiliconCore Technology New LED Driver Chip

Silora R&D SRD-4K60-EXT

Sony Electronics Sony LaserLite Projectors

Spectrum Industries Optio Collaboration Table

STARTON, INC. MAXPAD Interactive Whiteboard

Triad Orbit Advanced Stand Systems Orbit O2x Dual Orbital Boom

Utelogy Corporation U-Computer

Vaddio ConferenceSHOT AV

ViewSonic Corp. ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP7550

wePresent WiPG-2100

Williams Sound, LLC Hearing HotSpot

Wilson Electronics WilsonPro 1050

Yamaha Corporation of America TF-RACK

Learn more about the AV/IT Leadership Summit at www.avitsummit.com.