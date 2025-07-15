Leeds United FC Amps Up Its Coverage... with Powersoft?

Powersoft amplifier platforms, including multiple models from the company’s mission-critical Ottocanali series, are powering the new public address and voice alarm (PA/VA) system at Elland Road stadium in Leeds, England.

Complemented by Unica and Mezzo-series amplifiers, also from Powersoft’s extensive fixed-install range, the Ottocanalis provide the amplification backbone for a safety-first, EN 54-certified PA/VA system delivered by U.K.-based system integrator ImPerium Integration.

Opened in 1897 and originally home to a semi-professional rugby league team, Elland Road hosts three-time English football champions Leeds United FC since the club’s formation in 1919. Like many heritage stadiums in England, Elland Road’s lay-out betrays its humble roots, with different parts of the venue having been updated separately in the 128 years since its construction—the result being that its 37,792 seats are split unevenly between four stands, complicating the job of delivering a PA/VA system capable of providing even and consistent coverage across the entire stadium.

According to Alan Inkster, managing director of ImPerium Integration, Leeds United required a sound system that could ensure maximum intelligibility on match day while also providing the power and punch needed for concerts and live entertainment events. It also needed to be compliant with EN 54, the European standards for voice alarm and fire detection systems.

To supply the amplification backbone for this demanding brief, Inkster and the ImPerium team turned to Powersoft’s Ottocanali range, specifying a total of 24 Ottacanali amplifier platforms (comprising Ottonacali 4K, Ottocanali 8K and Ottocanali 12K) to deliver 4,000, 8,000 and 12,000 watts of audio power respectively through eight channels to fans in the stands. The Ottocanalis are complemented by two Unica 4K8 amplifiers, from Powersoft’s newest fixed-install amplifier series, in the Pavilion banqueting hall, as well as an ultra-compact Mezzo 604 amplifier in the East Stand banqueting area. All Powersoft amplifier platforms are EN 54 certified for use in PA/VA systems.

The Ottocanali series is designed for mission-critical, multi-zone installations, with support for a wide range of system control, alarms, GPI/O and monitoring functions. The DSP models installed in Leeds also include on-board digital signal processing, offering enhanced flexibility while adhering the rigorous safety standards required by the club, with zoning provided by MediaMatrix servers.

At Elland Road, the Ottocanali amplifiers power 18 Martin Audio TORUS T1230 arrays in the North Stand, 18 in the South Stand, 24 in the West Stand, 30 in the East Stand, and an additional 12 in the corners of the stadium. A further 10 Martin Audio CDD12 loudspeakers are fitted at the rear of the West Stand for additional coverage, with Martin Audio SXCF118 subwoofers complementing the T1230s throughout. Ceiling loudspeakers throughout all stands are EN 54-compliant Bosch EN54 models, with an additional 50 RCF ceiling loudspeakers in the South Stand concourses and other areas.

According to Inkster, both he and the client are satisfied with the amplifiers’ performance at Elland Road, where the new PA/VA system is already a hit with club and fans alike. “Leeds United wanted a system that not only complied with modern safety legislation, but also matched the club’s ambition to offer fans the best possible audio experience,” he concluded. “Powersoft’s Ottocanali amplifier platform gave us the ideal foundation for consistent coverage and superb audio quality throughout Elland Road.”