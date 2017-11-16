VR Days Europe Explores a New Frontier for AV

- The VR Days Europe festival, which took place in Amsterdam on October 25-27, featured record attendance and participation from speakers, attendees, and exhibitors. The three-day event explored the latest virtual, augmented, and mixed reality (XR) content, technology, and production techniques being used in entertainment and enterprise businesses—including those closely aligned with AV.
- Integrated Systems Events, producers of the Integrated Systems Europe, worked closely with VR Days Europe on the production of this year’s festival. ISE’s involvement in VR Days Europe is a precursor to the exhibition organizer’s commitment to develop XR content and features at ISE 2018.
- “VR Days Europe was a success and one that we are proud to have been involved with,” said Mike Blackman, Integrated Systems Events managing director. “We saw over 600 attendees at the one-day conference and representatives from 47 countries at the festival. Equally as positive was the 42 percent increase in exhibitors to over 100. For ISE it was great to be involved and to experience the positive energy being generated by this vibrant market sector. It is exciting to think about what we can now prepare to showcase at ISE.”
- VR Days Europe featured a wide range of events in two Amsterdam locations. The DeLaMar Theatre hosted a one-day conference while the remainder of the festival took place in the Kromhouthal in the Northeast of the city. In total, more than 1,700 attendees took in a diverse range of seminars, workshops, start-up presentations, tutorials, keynotes, expert tracks, cinema showcases, an awards ceremony, and numerous networking opportunities.
- “I saw many people getting inspired by what they saw and heard,” said Benjamin de Wit, VR Days festival director. “For me this what the festival brings uniquely to this market. It is out of this facilitated, creative environment that attendees can identify new business opportunities and learn new skills. There is so much more on the horizon, both for VR Days Europe and for ISE.”
- ISE 2018 will feature a range of exhibition and conference features dedicated to showcasing the latest in XR products and solutions.
- A new 500-square-meter XR Technology Zone has been located in the Park Foyer, at the rear of Hall 8 in the RAI Amsterdam. Holovis, a provider in sensory experience design in the entertainment, industrial, and retail sectors, will provide the centerpiece of the XR Technology Zone. An XR Hub will also be placed at the rear of the Park Foyer and will host a range of XR workshops and presentations throughout the show.
- ISE 2018 will also see the launch of the XR Summit on February 6. This one-day, B2B strategy conference will explore the latest in XR technologies and business strategies, and will be chaired by de Wit.