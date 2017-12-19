Stampede to Distribute Bose Profession in Latin America, Caribbean

- Building upon a distribution partnership that began in May, Bose Professional has appointed Stampede to represent its professional product line throughout the Caribbean, as well as in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
- “We’re honored to have the opportunity to expand our relationship with Bose Professional,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede president and COO. “With this additional appointment, Stampede can now present the Bose Professional value proposition throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and much of the Latin American region. We are committed to bringing Bose’s professional solutions to more resellers in more parts of the Americas, and beyond.”
- “Bose has chosen Stampede to expand our distribution in select countries of LATAM, giving further access to our range of professional products,” said David Prince, Americas senior manager of sales for Bose Professional. “Stampede has a proven track record in the industry and they are aligned with our values at Bose. We welcome their expansion as part of our LATAM sales channel.”