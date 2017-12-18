QSC Shipping AcousticCoverage Ceiling-Mount Loudspeaker

- QSC is now shipping a new AcousticCoverage Series loudspeaker. The AC-C2T is a 2.75-inch, full-range loudspeaker with 70/100V transformer and 8-ohm bypass.
- To further enhance performance and create a complete QSC systems solution, integrators can use advanced voicing with Intrinsic Correction via the Q-SYS Platform or CXD Series amplifiers. In addition, the AC-C2T includes a four-pole Euroblock connector to easily loop thru wiring and eliminate termination hassles.
- “This new addition to our loudspeaker lineup provides integrators a cost-effective option that not only provides exceptional voice coverage, but also improves musicality not typically found in products designed for background music,” said Travis Nie, product manager for QSC Installed Loudspeakers. “It also provides a much wider conical coverage, which reduces the number of loudspeakers needed in low ceiling applications.”
- The Bottom Line: The AC-C2T is designed for lower ceiling environments such as distance conferencing reinforcement, wide-area paging, and business music applications.