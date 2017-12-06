Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Audio Source as Regional Sales Rep

- Fulcrum Acoustic has appointed Audio Source as its exclusive sales representative for Northern California and Northern Nevada.
- "Fulcrum Acoustic's innovative loudspeakers provide technological advantages that are unrivaled in their price/performance category," said Audio Source president Richard Gibson. "We pride ourselves in providing high-quality representation for some of the finest brands in the AV industry, and are thrilled to partner with Fulcrum to help facilitate their continued growth."
- "Audio Source brings considerable market knowledge and experience to the table, as well as a customer-centric attitude consistent with our own," said Fulcrum Acoustic Western U.S. sales manager Jon Sager. "We are excited to have them onboard to expand our distribution throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada where we see significant opportunity for our technology-driven loudspeaker systems."