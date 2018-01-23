ENTECH Road Show to Visit Southeast U.S.

A new touring roadshow featuring dozens of lighting, audio, staging, and vision brands will visit select U.S. states in September. Using the ENTECH format from Australia, ENTECH ROADSHOW USA is a partnership between Cary, NC-based Production Media, an entertainment media company, and JuliusMedia Group from Sydney, Australia.

ENTECH, which has been held for 19 years in Australia, features a ballroom-sized footprint instead of the miles of aisles of a big tradeshow, and its one-day format is designed to make the most of the time constraints of most AV technicians, designers, and integrators, allowing them to meet the key people from major brands, and see the latest technologies.

Everything is bundled together with all freight traveling in dedicated trucks and delivered on to each stand. Traditional ‘gotcha’ add-ons like shipping, drayage, power, furniture, and even drinking water are provided, along with parking.

Focusing on a series of key markets, the inaugural Roadshow will travel to convention centers in Richmond, VA, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, and Birmingham, AL across a compressed two-week period in September, 2018.