Bose Professional Appoints Stampede as Distributor

- Bose Professional has expanded its sales channel to include Stampede Presentation Products as a distributor for the U.S. and Canada. The announcement was made by Morten Jorgensen, director global sales, Bose Professional, as part of ongoing efforts to broaden the reach of the Bose Professional product line to integrators and dealers alike.
- A provider of AV and IT system solutions for dealers in every major vertical market, Stampede is among the largest providers of pro AV solutions. Since 1998, Stampede has worked to drive the commercialization of new technologies, platforms, products, and services that make systems more effective for end users and profitable for dealers.
- “Bose has added Stampede Presentation Products to expand our reach to our customer and dealer base, to give them full access to our range of products,” Jorgensen said. “They have a proven track record in the industry, and they are aligned with our values at Bose. We welcome them aboard as part of our sales channel.”