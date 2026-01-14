Eaglemont Church Enhances Audio for Worship

Audio quality was high on the list of priorities for Beaumont, Alberta-based Eaglemont Christian Church on its recent expansion project. With a growing congregation and a vision to create a purpose-built sanctuary, the church leadership understood that clear, natural sound would be essential for both worship and spoken word. The project brought together several key players, including Comtec Associates as the consultant, dbi Systems Integration as the AV integrator, and Contact Distribution as the supplier. Central to the audio solution was British manufacturer EM Acoustics, whose loudspeakers were chosen for their clarity of voicing, consistency, and compact design.

[Huntsville Calling]

“A group of us from Eaglemont Church visited other facilities in the greater Edmonton area to listen to a few installations showcasing other audio systems,” recalled David Cacka, co-lead of audio at Eaglemont Church. “Whilst those other loudspeaker systems were certainly capable and a definite upgrade in terms of clarity and intelligibility, their application in our new facility ultimately lacked the natural, open voicing qualities of the EM Acoustics R10, and the very even sound field coverage of the Reference Series.”

The audio installation at Eaglemont Church unfolded in two phases. The first focused on the gymnasium, which functioned as a temporary sanctuary during the construction of the new auditorium. This space required an adaptable sound system that could support full worship services in a reverberant, acoustically challenging environment. The second phase was the realization of a new, dedicated sanctuary auditorium, along with several multipurpose spaces and meeting rooms designed to support a variety of ministries and community functions

“Through EASE modelling and simulation for evaluation, the EM Acoustics R10s demonstrated impressive coverage consistency and pattern control in a less-than-ideal acoustic environment,” recalled Lance Spratt of Comtec Associates. “The boxes exhibited good mid-band pattern control, and the simulations indicated that interactions between boxes were well behaved. As a result of the simulation outcomes, EM Acoustics’ R10s were approved for inclusion as a viable solution.”

In the gymnasium, two EM Acoustics R10 loudspeakers are deployed as the main PA system, complemented by an S-218 dual 18-inch subwoofer for extended low-frequency support. A DQ20 DSP amplifier powered the system. This temporary sanctuary setup not only served the church during construction but also doubled as a proof of concept for the larger installation to come.

“With the positive experience gained from the Eaglemont Church Gymnasium project, it was a natural choice to consider EM Acoustics for the new auditorium build, maintaining consistency in product selection throughout the venue,” continued Spratt. “The auditorium’s wide fan layout and upper balcony necessitated a comprehensive design approach. When modelled using Reference series and EMS series products through various iterations, the simulations once again instilled confidence to proceed with EM Acoustics products as the preferred installation solution.”

The main Auditorium loudspeaker system consists of four R10 loudspeakers for even audio coverage throughout the room, supplemented by five smaller EMS-61 loudspeakers deployed as balcony fills to ensure consistency across all seating zones. A single ST-218 subwoofer delivers rich low-frequency content, and two DQ20D DSP amplifiers with Dante onboard ensure powerful and flexible system control.

“The R10s gave us that perfect combination of form and function,” said Van Dyke. “The loudspeakers are compact, which helped a lot given the low ceiling height and crowded rigging space, but they still deliver tremendous output and good pattern control. Plus, the rigging hardware made installation convenient.”

The sanctuary auditorium’s architecture posed notable challenges. The relatively low ceiling heights, combined with extensive HVAC systems, acoustic panels and stage lighting infrastructure, left limited real estate for loudspeaker placement. Here, the compact footprint and precise coverage patterns of the EM Acoustics products proved indispensable.

“There just wasn’t a lot of room to work with,” continued Van Dyke. “But the EM products are remarkably small for what they deliver. That let us position everything exactly where it needed to be without compromising sound quality or visual aesthetics.”

Today, the new sanctuary at Eaglemont Christian Church provides members of the congregation with an intelligible and immersive experience. For the volunteer technical team, the consistency and reliability of the system offer peace of mind.

“The result is a great sounding space with minimal visual impact,” confirmed Van Dyke.

The installation allows the team at Eaglemont to focus on their ministry, not the technology. “We’ve had many compliments on the room acoustics and loudspeaker system, from local choir directors using the auditorium for a cappella concerts, to other FOH engineers visiting us for a Sunday service on their summer holidays,” said Cacka. “The overall sound system is fun to use and excellent to train new sound volunteers.”