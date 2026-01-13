Do You Believe in Miracles? At Lake Placid, Holograms Will Help You Believe Again
Michelob Ultra is hosting 'Run Back the Miracle' using holograms to reimagine the 1980 U.S. Hockey team's unthinkable victory.
The 1980 Olympics at Lake Placid will be remembered for one iconic moment, forever etched into our memories by six words spoken by legendary sports commentator, Al Michaels.
Now, thanks to Michelob Ultra and hologram effects company Holotronica, we can all believe in miracles once again. Forty-six years after the 'Miracle on Ice,' a limited number of guests will be welcomed to Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, NY for what Michelob Ultra is calling, "an immersive throwback event that combines art, technology, and storytelling to retell sports history using the latest in high-definition holograms, full-surface ice projection, archival items and never-before-seen footage from the game."
Along with Michaels, Gold medalists Jim Craig, Mike Eruzione, and Mark Johnson will be on hand to “Run Back the Miracle,” but so will holograms. Per Sports Business Journal, "it will include a large-scale, holographic recreation of highlights from the game — courtesy of a network of laser projectors shooting content onto a 180-by-20-foot “Hologauze” screen from hologram effects company Holotronica."
That is all we know for now, but we hope to find out more after the event takes place Jan. 15. To get a little taste of what is in store, check out the teaser from Michelob Ultra below.
Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.