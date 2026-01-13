Do You Believe in Miracles? At Lake Placid, Holograms Will Help You Believe Again

The 1980 Olympics at Lake Placid will be remembered for one iconic moment, forever etched into our memories by six words spoken by legendary sports commentator, Al Michaels.

[The Future of Sports]

Now, thanks to Michelob Ultra and hologram effects company Holotronica, we can all believe in miracles once again. Forty-six years after the 'Miracle on Ice,' a limited number of guests will be welcomed to Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, NY for what Michelob Ultra is calling, "an immersive throwback event that combines art, technology, and storytelling to retell sports history using the latest in high-definition holograms, full-surface ice projection, archival items and never-before-seen footage from the game."

Along with Michaels, Gold medalists Jim Craig, Mike Eruzione, and Mark Johnson will be on hand to “Run Back the Miracle,” but so will holograms. Per Sports Business Journal, "it will include a large-scale, holographic recreation of highlights from the game — courtesy of a network of laser projectors shooting content onto a 180-by-20-foot “Hologauze” screen from hologram effects company Holotronica."

That is all we know for now, but we hope to find out more after the event takes place Jan. 15. To get a little taste of what is in store, check out the teaser from Michelob Ultra below.

Run Back the Miracle | Michelob ULTRA - YouTube Watch On