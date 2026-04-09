Extron Latest Twisted Pair USB 5Gbps Extenders Designed for Cameras, Videobars, and More

Extron has began shipping its new UCS 910 Series. These twisted pair USB 5Gbps extenders send USB data signals from peripheral devices to a host computer up to 330 ft (100 m) over a CAT 6A cable.

[Made in the USA?]

Compatible with USB 3 and previous standards, UCS 910 Series extenders support data rates up to USB 5Gbps. The UCS T 911 transmitter features a USB-C host connection and can be powered from the receiver or locally with an optional power supply. The UCS R 912 receiver features a two-port USB hub with USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting remote peripherals.

“We’re pleased to be shipping our UCS 910 Series, a reliable solution for extending USB 5Gbps connectivity over twisted pair cabling,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “This product simplifies integration of cameras, videobars, and other high-performance peripherals across large classrooms, lecture halls, training rooms, courtrooms, conference rooms, and collaborative spaces.”

The UCS 910 Series also supports annotation tools, interactive displays, headsets, speakers, and a wide range of other USB devices. The UCS TR 910 Kit includes a transmitter, receiver with power supply, and ZipClip brackets for secure mounting of the units in furniture, behind a display, or under a desk.