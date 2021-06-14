Vivotek Rebrand Encompasses IP Surveillance, IoT Technologies

Vivotek unveiled new branding on June 10 that includes a new logo, new brand identity, and brand ethos with the slogan “We Get the Picture.” Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Taiwan, Vivotek specializes in IP surveillance technologies.

Vivotek USA president David Liu said the rebrand comes as the 21-year-old company transforms itself to support IoT technologies.

“When we say, ‘We Get the Picture,’ it means to understand the whole situation in a prompt manner, and to always be a step ahead to deliver the solutions demanded by our end users,” said Liu. “During the rebrand journey, we discovered that the way we have done business for the last two decades, with outstanding service and business integrity, has profoundly shaped who we are today. Our new positioning and look redefine our role in the next era of IoT, but more importantly, they deliver the clear message to our customers and partners that they can trust and stand side by side with Vivotek.”

Vivotek's new logo (Image credit: Vivotek)

Liu explained that Vivotek’s rebrand represents a recommitment to its clients. The company aims to take a more holistic approach and provide leading technology and intelligent insights. The new brand identity reveals its new style with a modern, user-centered, and digital friendly design.

Liu added that in continuing its tradition of research, development, and user focus while moving to support the world of IoT, Vivotek will remain competitive, continue to drive growth, and sustain meaningful and creative long-term relationships with its partners.

