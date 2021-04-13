Vivotek Adds New Day/Night Surveillance Camera Model

The What: Vivotek's new CC9380-HV day/night surveillance camera with Trend Micro IoT Security is an update of the company's CC8370-HV, now available in 5MP with H.265 compression.

The What Else: To meet the demands of harsh outdoor applications, the CC9380-HV is also armed with IP66-rated housing to help the camera body withstand rain, dust and high-pressure water jets from any direction, while its IK10-rated housing provides robust protection against acts of vandalism.

Additional CC9380-HV features include: 5-Megapixel CMOS sensor; 20 fps @ 2560 x 1920 (WDR On), 30 fps @ 2560 x 1920 (WDR Off); WDR Pro (120dB) to provide extreme visibility in high light contrast scenes; ±25 degree tilt lens; built-in microphone; 3D noise reduction for low-light conditions.

The Bottom Line: The CC9380-HV is a true 24-hour camera, with a removable IR-cut filter and Supreme Night Visibility. Through the use of a single fisheye lens set to a 180-degree horizontal panoramic view, the seamless image provides a very large vertical field of view. This allows for close range surveillance coverage in a low-profile design.