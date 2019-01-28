VITEC Acquires T-21 Technologies

VITEC has acquired T-21 Technologies, a provider of OTT streaming media solutions for media operations, broadcasters, and content owners worldwide. Kevin Ancelin, founder and CEO of T-21 Technologies, will join VITEC as vice president of worldwide broadcast sales.

"The acquisition of T-21 brings Kevin's 32-year industry experience and knowledge to VITEC as we expand our product and strategy focus on the broadcast market," said Mark D'Addio, senior vice president, VITEC. "His expertise in product and market development will expedite our new product roadmap and sales efforts for leading broadcasters worldwide."

"I look forward to this new chapter and challenge in my career. VITEC's technology and dedication to the IP video market is unmatched," added Ancelin. "With VITEC's GEN2+ innovation, the MGW Ace portable hardware encoder delivers no visible latency for the most sensitive video quality and low latency applications. As we develop our next generation of products and marketing, with a focus on broadcast applications, GEN2+ will further transform the contribution market."