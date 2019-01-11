TekWorks Merges with Paladin Technologies

Paladin Technologies has begun its expansion into the U.S. market through a recent merger with TekWorks, which is headquartered in San Diego, CA. Effective Jan. 1, the organizations will collaborate on providing "unmatched technology integration solutions, including design-build projects for security systems, audio visual, network cabling, data centers, and network services."

According to the companies, with access to the depth of Paladin’s coast-to-coast resources, and over 40 years of industry growth, TekWorks will better serve clients while expanding to new market opportunities as a Paladin Technologies company.

“I am excited to be able to work with the 200-plus fantastic people of TekWorks in pursuing new opportunities and cross-pollinating best practices between the companies," said Ted Reid, president, Paladin Technologies. "TekWorks has had tremendous success in the market by being innovative in adopting proven, effective technologies and for having a laser-like focus on delivering on its promises. This transaction is about building our U.S. platform and we are delighted that all TekWorks team members are committed to our merger.”

“As we reviewed our strategic options, it was clear that merging with Paladin Technologies was the right fit not only for our people, but also our clients," William Bourgeois, president, TekWorks, added. "With over 13,000 employees in the Paladin group of companies, this is an entrepreneurial organization that focuses on promotion from within through people development programs. As a private entity, we have benefitted from being able to make long-term investments for continuous improvement in our processes, and this will no doubt continue after the merger with Paladin Technologies. This move is all about quality and building on our capability to service our clients even better.”

ROTH Capital Partners served as TekWorks financial advisor while Hahn Loeser & Parks provided legal counsel. Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal advisor to Paladin Technologies. TekWorks will continue to operate as-is under the TekWorks brand as a Paladin Technologies company. All existing office locations, phone numbers, and email addresses will remain the same as TekWorks integrates with the Paladin group of companies.