SNDS Upgrades Projector Series for K-12 Classrooms

The What: Sharp NEC Display Solutions (SNDS) has upgraded it ME and MC Series projectors. Primarily designed for K-12 education, the upgraded projectors leverage new lamp technology that increases the brightness to between 4,000 and 4,500 lumens and feature a lamp life that can extend to 20,000 hours in ECO mode.

The What Else: “With the new lamp technology in the ME and MC models, we are pushing the boundaries of brightness and lamp life in K-12 education,” said Ryan Pitterle, product manager at SNDS. “Typically when trying to get more power out of a projector, the lamp is degraded. We were able to make the lamp brighter, push it harder, and yet still get unprecedented longevity. These projectors are the ideal solution for schools looking for a quality projector at a cost-conscious price. As with all NEC products, these projectors come with our best-in-class warranty.”

A typical classroom uses its projector from five to eight hours per school day, five days a week for 38 weeks per school year, according to SNDS. The new lamp technology in the ME and MC Series projectors is expected to last more than 6.5 years given this runtime scenario, even more if operating in ECO mode. With the already low cost of lamp-based projectors and effective elimination of manual bulb-replacement and maintenance for classroom projectors, the overall total cost of ownership for a lamp-based projector drops.

Watch the video below to learn more about Sharp NEC Display Solutions' ME and MC Series.

The Bottom Line: SNDS says the ME and MC Series projectors also deliver advanced networking features that simplify large deployments. The wired LAN connection allows for remote monitoring, control, and reporting as well as email alerts and scheduling, which can greatly aid overall IT support of these assets. Free NaViSet software is also available for additional network-based control and asset management capabilities.