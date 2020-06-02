The Technology Manager's Guide to Projectors and Screens

(Image credit: Future)

DOWNLOAD NOW

Manufacturers Share Their Market Outlooks

As much as competing technologies come down in price, it doesn’t appear that the projector category will ever be displaced. We asked projector manufacturers to share their thoughts about the future of the category and how they are driving the category forward.

The Latest in Screens and Mounts

Screen and mount manufacturers discuss their company focus in 2020 and beyond and share some new products and case studies.

Case Studies

Case studies of remarkable projection installations.

Download The Technology Manager's Guide to Projectors and Screens.