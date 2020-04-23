SMPTE Expands Access to Education, Events, and Standards Documents

SMPTE has announced changes to its educational programming designed to make it easier for industry professionals to keep up with the latest technology and to learn new skills. In addition to supporting professional development, the society's array of webcasts, meetings, and online courses offers members a way to connect with colleagues and to prepare for future opportunities in a changing industry and world.

"We know that many industry professionals are working longer hours to keep news and entertainment running, while others are working from home and some have been laid off," said Barbara Lange, executive director at SMPTE. "It's a difficult time for our industry and all our members worldwide, no matter what their situation. Our hope is that improved access to SMPTE webcasts, virtual courses, live-streamed meetings, and a set of standards and journal articles will help our membership maintain connections with peers and mentors, continue to benefit from the experience of industry leaders, and expand their own knowledge, expertise, and readiness for whatever the future may bring."

Related: AVIXA Opens Online Training Through June 12

SMPTE has made the following changes to its educational and technical offerings:

Virtual course prices have been cut by 50 percent. Details are available under the Instructor and Self-Study options, accessible from the education dropdown menu on the SMPTE homepage.

SMPTE technology webcasts are all available online to everyone here.

The society has also opened a collection of freely accessible SMPTE Standards and articles from the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal to help professionals in their work. See the list here.

The society is working with local SMPTE Sections to get meetings streamed so that every member can stay on top of technology, no matter where they are. The latest news on Section meetings is available at smpte.org, in the society's newsletters, and in local Section emails. Subscribe to general and Section-specific communications here.

SMPTE's microsites help professionals obtain insights under one theme. Themes established so far include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Media, Blockchain in Media, and Microservices in Media. More sites are currently under development.

"Throughout SMPTE's history, the society has responded to the demands of evolving technologies through our Technology Committees, educational offerings, access to thought-leading engineers and creatives, and more," said SMPTE president Patrick Griffis. "The situation we face now is generating a new set of demands and challenges for our membership and industry. To respond to these challenges, we are making some of our standards documents and SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal articles freely available and access to our extensive library of motion-imaging technology and professional media education options more affordable to engineers and technologists worldwide."