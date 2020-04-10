AVIXA Opens Online Training Through June 12

AVIXA is opening online training to all AV professionals, regardless of membership level. Effective immediately, the association is waiving online access fees and Elite seat limitations through June 12.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

"AVIXA, continues to make your education and professional growth a priority during a time when events and projects are put on hold," the association said in a statement. "We invite you to take advantage of AVIXA’s deep educational content to learn new topics, work toward CTS certification, or earn CTS‑RUs if already CTS certified—even if you are home."

The trainings include selections like CTS Prep Online, Audio Troubleshooting, and Choosing USB-C for HD Video Transport. Instructor-led training, such as skills credentials and virtual classrooms, are not included. If you are not an AVIXA member, you can sign up as a free basic member to take advantage of the offerings.

Click here to access the training offerings.