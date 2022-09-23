Seamless Videoconferencing—ScreenBeam, MAXHUB Form Technology Alliance

MAXHUB and ScreenBeam have formed a partnership to combine ScreenBeam 1100 Plus, the wireless screen sharing and conferencing solution, with MAXHUB’s next generation cameras. The technology alliance brings organizations access to effortless videoconferencing and Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) experiences in any working space.

The ScreenBeam 1100 Plus wireless presentation platform also provides agnostic support for all major video conferencing services with ScreenBeam Conference software to support hybrid work environments. The platform delivers app-free wireless presentation from any device. Users simply tap once to wirelessly present and markup content on in-room displays from their own device. ScreenBeam Conference, included free with each receiver, wirelessly connects user devices to the room USB peripherals to support BYOM web conferencing needs.

“We at MAXHUB recognize ScreenBeam’s cutting-edge technology for its ability to meet the need for wireless video sharing with a simplified interface that is vendor agnostic,” said Charles Montoya, director of UC sales for North America at MAXHUB. “We anticipate our customers will be delighted by ScreenBeam’s tested compatibility with our popular cameras for seamless unified communication and collaboration (UCC).”

MAXHUB cameras tested for compatibility with ScreenBeam include the UCS 10 video bar, UC P10 camera, UC M31 panoramic camera and the UC S05 all-in-one Unified Communication bar. Additional camera support and future engineering integration announcements will be made as they become available.

“MAXHUB’s broad array of high-quality camera and audio solutions have expanded conferencing capabilities to workspaces, large and small, across the globe,” said Jay Taylor, Director of Strategic Alliances for ScreenBeam. “Our individual and joint innovation, technology and performance is exactly what the hybrid workforce needs with plug-and-play simplicity we are both recognized for.”