How Two Integrated LED Wall Units Deliver Stunning Visuals to a House of Worship

Founded by Pastor Bill Scheer in 1992, GUTS Church is a contemporary Christian church that maintains a ‘Come as you are’ approach designed to appeal to those who are put off by the formality of many more traditional worship environments. As part of a facility upgrade geared to increase the overall effectiveness of their main worship sanctuary, the church recently purchased two MAXHUB LM220A07 (opens in new tab) 220-inch diagonal Integrated LED Wall Displays.

Tulsa, OK-based TES Productions, which in addition to being a live event production company, also operates a design/build AV integration business that serves the commercial, education, worship, and other markets throughout Northeastern Oklahoma and beyond, was contracted to deploy the new MAXHUB displays at GUTS Church. Alex Forrest, who serves as a sales engineer for TES Productions’ AV integration group, was integral to the GUTS Church project from the initial sale through installation. He discussed the job and the reasons for deploying the MAXHUB equipment.

[Introducing MAXHUB's Latest Teleconference Speakerphone] (opens in new tab)

“The main auditorium at GUTS Church has roughly 1,000 seats built into an old warehouse space complete with concrete floors and exposed ceiling structure,” Forrest explained. “They use a 60-foot-wide video wall behind their stage for graphics and lyrics while image magnification from the church’s 4-camera video system and other video content is pushed to the MAXHUB screens positioned on the left and right sides of the stage—bordering the outside edges of the stage area. We deployed the two MAXHUB displays in early March, and they were placed into service right away.”

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

With 1920x1080 screen resolution, three HDMI inputs, and one HDMI output, the 220-inch diagonal MAXHUB LM220A07 delivers stunning HD visuals. Featuring integrated video processing, support for PBP (Picture By Picture) functionality, along with PIP (Picture In Picture) capability, the LM220A07 delivers crystal-clear imagery that can truly engage the congregation, and it can be configured with minimal setup time.

When queried about those MAXHUB LM220A07 attributes that made them ideally suited for the GUTS Church project, Forrest offered the following comments, “The low-profile cabinets of these displays provide a clean aesthetic that enables them to blend seamlessly into the overall atmosphere of the sanctuary. And with their rich feature set, they eliminate the necessity of having to mess with a Novastar processor to make everything work. The overall combination of functionality and connectivity—in addition to being priced very competitively—made them extremely well suited for this installation.”

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

Forrest was equally complimentary of MAXHUB’s customer and technical support services. “Sam Malik, MAXHUB’s senior director of sales and marketing for the Americas, maintained regular contact with us throughout the sales and installation process, so we felt like the project really mattered to the company. Equally notable, video engineer Jason Seas was very much on top of business—managing the technical aspects of the project. Jason was hands-on throughout the entire process and made certain everything went as smoothly as possible.”

“We needed a long-term solution for our side wall displays in our main sanctuary," concluded Zach Blake, technical director at GUTS Church. "The projectors we had just weren’t cutting it, so we had the two MAXHUB LM220A07 walls installed to address the situation. Now that they are operational, I have been blown away by the clarity, definition, and overall aesthetic that these walls provide. They make services much more engaging."