Registration Open for 2022 SCN Installation Product Awards

Registration is now open for the 2022 SCN Installation Product Awards, which highlight the most innovative commercial AV products of 2021 and early 2022. The winning products will be announced at InfoComm.

To enter, companies should review the categories below to decide which one best describes review the categories below:

• Most Innovative Audio Hardware

• Most Innovative Mounting Solution

• Most Innovative Video Display

• Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

• Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

• Most Innovative Video Processing Solution

• Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

• Most Innovative AV Over IP Solution

• Most Innovative Emerging Technology

• Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product

• Most Innovative Collaboration Product

• Most Innovative Signal Management Product

• Most Innovative Streaming Product

Winners will receive coverage on AV Network, in addition to SCN and AV Technology social channels and daily newsletters, reaching tens of thousands of industry professionals. In addition to a display that you can use at InfoComm, winners will be included in the post-show and award coverage in July's issue of Systems Contractor News.

These awards are voted on by SCN's readership audience of more than 39,000 unique monthly site visitors. Nominations provide benefits even if you don’t win, as our vast audience will be able to read and recognize your nomination. All winning entries will not only be recognized through our marketing efforts, but will receive SCN Installation Product Awards 2022 official winner digital assets for promotion.

Each entry is $295; all entries must be submitted by May 9, 2022. The product entered must have first shipped between January 1, 2021, and April 8, 2022. Products that won at the SCN Installation Product Awards 2021 are not eligible again this year in any category. However, considering moving show dates and recent global circumstances, products that entered last year but did not win are allowed to enter this year. Normal entry fees apply.

Enter your product today!