SCN Hall of Fame 2026

We've got industry leaders. We've got integrators. We've got manufacturers. We've got visionaries. We've got engineers. We've got engineers who are visionaries. You get the idea. It's time to celebrate nine individuals who represent Pro AV excellence, each one leaving their own indelible mark on our industry. We proudly present to you the SCN Hall of Fame for 2026.

(Image credit: Future)

