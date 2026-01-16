SCN Hall of Fame 2026
Systems Contractor News welcomes this year's inductees into its Hall of Fame.
We've got industry leaders. We've got integrators. We've got manufacturers. We've got visionaries. We've got engineers. We've got engineers who are visionaries. You get the idea. It's time to celebrate nine individuals who represent Pro AV excellence, each one leaving their own indelible mark on our industry. We proudly present to you the SCN Hall of Fame for 2026.
Mark J. Pescatore, Ph.D., has been the content director of Systems Contractor News since 2021. During his career, he's hosted and programmed two ongoing regional industry trade shows (including Future B2B's AV/IT Summit), produced and hosted podcasts and webinars focused on the professional video marketplace, taught more than a dozen college communication courses, co-authored the book Working with HDV, and co-edited two editions of The Guide to Digital Television.