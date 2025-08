PK Sound Unveils Intelligent Subwoofer

PK Sound has introduced the Ts15 intelligent subwoofer. As the compact low-frequency offering in the Trinity range, this high-output, low-profile enclosure offers low-frequency performance with an operating range of 33-130 Hz and peak SPLs of 136.5 dB.

“Ts15 was designed to embody our core philosophy of empowering users to handle the widest array of potential applications with the fewest individual products,” commented Colton Schmidt, engineering manager at PK Sound. “This module delivers unmatched power and impact in its class along with incredibly tight transient response – all in a compact form factor to maximize versatility.”

Ts15 features a front-loaded, long-excursion 15-inch transducer in a bass reflex design for clean and punchy output. A large vent enables high SPL performance with minimal port distortion. PK Sound’s proprietary VE platform single field-replaceable module located on the rear of the cabinet contains the 2,400 W Class D amplifier, control electronics and power supply.

Onboard DSP and AVB end points simplify set-up and calibration while optimizing acoustic performance, all routed through Neutrik’s DR Series of IP65-rated connectors for maximum stability.

Network-based auto-array via PK .dynamics software allows each Ts15 to recognize its position within the system for improved accuracy and simplifies advanced deployments including cardioid configurations and arc delays.

Integrated rigging hardware allows for modules to be securely ground-stacked or flown as single units in a wide array of configurations via an optional Bracket Set. An M20 pole mount thread is also located atop the unit and an optional Caster Kit is easily installed for portability.

Its low-profile design allows Ts15 to fit in a wide variety of spaces and efficiently pack for global transport, making it an ideal solution for both mobile and installed applications.