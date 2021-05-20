Pliant Technologies Updates MicroCom XR

The What: Pliant Technologies is adding two features, Repeater Mode and Roam Mode, to its MicroCom XR digital wireless intercom. In addition to the two new operating modes, Pliant also is unveiling its MicroCom 900XR Receiver, with a two-channel ultra-compact, lightweight design that allows unlimited listen-only users to stay connected.

The What Else: The new Repeater Mode connects users working beyond the typical range by locating the Master beltpack in a centralized location helping to overcome RF barriers. All MicroCom XR beltpacks now ship in Repeater mode by default. MicroCom XR’s new Roam Mode further expands the coverage area of any MicroCom XR system. This mode links users spread throughout a venue by assigning a strategically located Master pack as well as a secondary Submaster pack. This allows users to move more freely throughout a venue while staying connected through typical communication barriers such as walls and floors.

The MicroCom 900XR Receiver is a cost-effective solution that allows MicroCom 900XR customers to add unlimited listen-only users, allowing crews of any size to stay connected and work together seamlessly. Users can listen in using the receiver’s built-in speaker, or can connect an earpiece to listen to the audio privately and discreetly. With high-quality audio, excellent range, a simple design, and a long-lasting rechargeable battery, the MicroCom 900XR Receiver is ideal for a range of applications including tours, productions, houses of worship, theaters and more.

The Bottom Line: Support for the new MicroCom XR Receiver is included in the new firmware, providing customers with easy-to-use, listen-only communication. With the ability to connect unlimited listen-only users, the MicroCom 900XR Receiver allows production crews of any size to monitor conversations throughout an entire event or show, keeping all production aspects running smoothly when it matters most.