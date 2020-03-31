Planar Launches Managed Service Offering

Planar has launched its EverNew Managed Service Program, a multi-year leasing program for Planar display solutions in the United States and Canada. The new managed service offering simplifies the buying process by enabling customers to lease Planar solutions at a fixed monthly cost.

(Image credit: Planar)

With Planar EverNew, customers can finance the total cost of their projects—including display hardware, software, extended warranties, installation, and the Planar Premier Service Level Agreement—under a single contract as an ongoing monthly payment.

Planar says EverNew also offers customers the control and flexibility to meet their requirements or adjust terms as needed in case situations arise. For example, customers can choose to purchase outright or lease during times of uncertainty where large capital expenses are not ideal.

“Organizations across the globe understand the tremendous benefits of using Planar display solutions, yet for some the cost is prohibitive,” said Adam Schmidt, executive vice president of sales, marketing, and pro services . “Planar EverNew extends our cutting-edge solutions to a wider range of customers by giving them quick access to the technology they need without having to purchase it outright.”

According to Planar, EverNew offers flexible leasing options between two to six years, ensuring customers have access to Planar display solutions for the length of time needed. At the end of the term, customers can upgrade to the latest Planar displays and begin a new lease, continue leasing their existing solutions at a lower rate or purchase their leased displays at current fair market value.