Optoma Introduces New Line of High Brightness, Laser Projectors for Professional Environments

Optoma, a manufacturer of video and audio products, at InfoComm 2018 unveiled four new laser projectors designed to bring flexibility and stunning performance for higher education, houses of worship, rental and staging and corporate environments. The Optoma ZW500T, ZH500T, ZU500T and ZH500TST deliver incredibly sharp and stunning images with 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation, ensuring maximum reliability and dependability in a variety of settings.

Optoma's ZU500TST laser projector

Optoma ZH500T and ZH500TST are 1080p HD projectors that feature an 5,000 lumens of brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio with ExtremeBlack enabled. The ZH500TST offers a short throw of 0:79:1, producing vibrant images from just a few feet away. These projectors feature horizontal and vertical lens shift, 360-degree and 24/7 operation, and portrait mode for maximum usability at any angle. Both projectors are also equipped with several connectivity options, including HDBaseT and HDMI inputs to maximize convenience. They are available for an estimated street price of $2,999 and $3,999, respectively.

Optoma ZW500T and ZU500T, featuring WXGA and WUXGA resolution, respectively, provide stunning projection with a 300,000:1 contrast ratio with ExtremeBlack enabled, a powerful laser light source and 1.6x zoom. The ZW500T and ZU500T project 5,000 lumens of brightness and feature extensive connectivity options, including HDBaseT and HDMI inputs. Both projectors offer built-in installation features, including horizontal and vertical lens shift, four corner correction, 360-degree and portrait mode operation to support professional installations at all difficulty levels. The ZW500T is available at an estimated street price of $2,499, while the ZU500T is available for an estimated street price of $3,199.

“Our new line of laser projectors offers a range of robust features to accommodate the various demands of multiple professional settings, including the education, small business, house of worship and corporate markets,” said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. “By continuing to produce top-of-the-line, reliable projectors, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to providing the most effective, innovative solutions to the ProAV market.”

The Optoma ZW500T, ZH500T, ZU500T and ZH500TST, which can be viewed at Booth C1929, will be available for purchase in August from ProjectorPeople, Audio General, Projector Superstore, Visual Apex and Full Compass.