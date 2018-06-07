AVIXA’s First U.S. InfoComm Opens Its Doors

With one collective snip of five giant scissors, AVIXA’s Board of Directors welcomed a large crowd of anxious attendees to begin their InfoComm exhibits experience Wednesday morning. After spending Tuesday investigating impactful technologies at educational programs such as TIDE, Integrated Life Day and Emerging Trends Day, AVIXA members were able to walk the show floor to experience them for themselves.

This year’s event holds many noteworthy firsts, including the new Integrated Life pavilion and more than 80 new training sessions, but a key first is that this is the first U.S. InfoComm since the association became AVIXA, with a deep focus on the user experience.

For an InfoComm attendee, a positive user experience can include witnessing new technologies and partaking in conference sessions, but AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, is quick to emphasize another important aspect of the InfoComm experience.

“When you go to a trade show today as an attendee, you really have two primary goals,” he said. “One is to see how the manufacturers are positioning their products and their roadmap for giving you tools to implement solutions for your customers. And the other is to make connections—and not just connections among friends and colleagues. It’s also making connections between the challenges that you’re facing on your projects—or your customer or potential customers are facing—and how those challenges are being met by your peers, and using that for ideation and to develop new approaches to solving problems for your customers, which is the only sustainable business model in the world.”

With 44,000 attendees from 110 countries expected, opportunities abound for making meaningful connections.