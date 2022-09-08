New Transceiver Enhances LiveU's Matrix Cloud-based Live Video Distribution Service

Complementing its LiveU (opens in new tab)Matrix IP cloud video distribution service, LiveU unveiled its new Matrix Transceiver with up to four flexible in/out SDI feeds, designed for maximum versatility for switching between live video distribution and contribution. The new rackmount unit enables broadcasters and content producers to share and receive high-quality, low latency live feeds simultaneously to, and from, global destinations as part of a single workflow. With encoding and decoding combined in the same device, users can easily change from inputs to outputs on the fly.

"We're constantly looking at innovative ways of optimizing the workflow for news, sports and other markets while expanding our live video capabilities," said Amir Kamzel, vice president, product, LiveU. Providing built-in flexibility, the LiveU Matrix Transceiver reduces the need for multiple encoding and decoding devices with a dedicated distribution and contribution solution. Users can dynamically choose the optimal combination of sharing and receiving SDI channels, supporting up to four simultaneous feeds. We listened to our customers and directly addressed their broadcast requirements with a multi-purpose solution, helping them to simplify their operations and widen their reach for their video content."

Enhancing the LiveU Matrix functionality, the Transceiver rackmount device provides a highly flexible and cost-effective solution for existing and new LiveU customers. No pre-configuration is required, and everything can be managed remotely via software using the LiveU Central unified management platform. Power consumption and carbon footprint are reduced by combining both the encoder and decoder into a single 1RU.

Trusted by leading broadcasters and content providers worldwide, the LiveU Matrix ensures mission-critical resiliency, leveraging the LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT™) protocol for high-quality live video distribution – inside or outside the organization. Customers can manage an exponential number of live feeds and share them with a global audience. With the LiveU Matrix Global Directory, users have access to over 5,000 LiveU customers worldwide, growing their distribution capabilities.