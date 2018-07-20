Neutrik Appoints New National Sales Manager

Neutrik has appointed Jeff Lowe to the position of national sales manager for the company's newly defined broadcast and professional video vertical market. Lowe’s presence enables the company to have a greater focus on the broadcast/professional video market segment—with the goal of further expanding the company’s presence in this vital sales channel. Lowe started in March 2018 and, when not traveling, is stationed at company headquarters in Charlotte, NC.

Lowe’s extensive track record in broadcast and post-production techniques and technology is expected to serve Neutrik well. A native of Brooklyn, NY, he joined the engineering staff of ABC Television in New York City early in his career. At that time, non-linear video editing systems were in their infancy. Jeff was drawn to them, so he joined Immix, with its pioneering Video Cube software, as a demonstrator and salesperson. From there, Jeff moved to Apple in Cupertino, CA. There, he became the QuickTime evangelist. This was back when personal computers were still developing the horsepower that they needed to play and edit video seriously. As computers evolved, so did QuickTime. QuickTime gave rise and power to the Final Cut Pro editing software, and Lowe helped lead the charge of Final Cut Pro into the broadcast television market. Of particular note, in 2009 Lowe was invited to build a brand new, state-of-the-art broadcast and post production facility for NASCAR in Charlotte. He accepted the challenge and has been in Charlotte ever since.

“My working for Neutrik came about by my trying to find a good, essential vendor to the broadcast industry—one with a stable, best-of-breed reputation that could benefit from someone who has occupied many of the seats in our industry as an end user, manufacturer, and architect," said Lowe. "There's something timeless about companies like Neutrik. No matter how advanced equipment becomes, it will only ever be as good as the technology that connects it together—and in that regard, Neutrik represents quality. I look forward to my new responsibilities with the market leader in connectivity solutions.”

Tom Chudyk, national sales director at Neutrik, added, “Jeff brings an extraordinary set of skills and experience to his new position with Neutrik. I expect this will enable him to interact with that market’s leading consultants, technicians, and related professionals in a way that will be very beneficial to our organization. I am confident he will be a tremendous asset to our company. All of us at Neutrik USA welcome him aboard.”