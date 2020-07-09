Navori Labs QL Software Powers DooH Advertising at Istanbul Airport

Opened in 2018, the Istanbul Airport in Turkey is projected to have the world’s largest passenger capacity following completion of all construction phases. Today, the airport greets travelers in its main terminal—the world’s largest airport terminal building under one roof—with vertically-oriented video walls and displays throughout the large, open spaces. Navori QL digital signage software powers all dynamic media content, including digital out-of-home advertising to monetize the network.

Mediaport Marketing, Istanbul’s digital advertising operator, selected an on-premise QL software solution based on its technical benefits, including multi-player synchronization and third-party software integration. For content delivery, multi-player synchronization provides a seamless experience for travelers with several video walls and displays in their fields of vision as they move through the terminal’s open spaces. Ads are delivered within a mix of dynamic content (videos, images, multi-layered templates, data feeds) that bring news, weather, entertainment and promotional content to travelers.

Professional rendering ensures that common media is synchronized across all 726 Samsung SoC displays—with built-in Tizen 4 or Windows-based QL Player software—down to 1/20th of a second. Navori enables the professional rendering through its “time stamp streamer” innovation, which synchronizes each QL Player’s clock with Navori’s QL Server, regardless of the player’s OS. The QL Player software ensures a pleasant viewing experience through seamless transitions between video, multi-layered templates and other dynamic HTML5 content.

Beyond connecting with external data feeds for screen content, Navori’s broad third-party software integration capabilities extends to audience measurement systems. These integrations, along with detailed content playback reports, help Mediaport evaluate campaign success—and build future media plans—based on ad impressions and other audience criteria.

The on-premise server architecture optimizes performance and security through a high-availability configuration with load balancing, failover capabilities, and end-to-end content encryption. While Mediaport preferred the on-premise architecture to meet these stringent requirements, operators can remotely monitor performance, update content, and maintain systems—including device OS and media player software updates—through a user-friendly web-based user interface.

“Navori provides us with the best solutions and tools for our business needs,” said Mehmet Emre, director of digital operations, Mediaport. “We needed a flexible, scalable, agile, and multiplatform solution that empowers us in our business processes. Security is very important for us since we are operating in airports, and Navori delivers. Navori’s partnership is very strategic in growing and developing our businesses mutually.”

“Mediaport required a digital signage network that can reliably serve as many as 200 million passengers annually once the entire airport is open, and sought a Samsung-certified digital software solution,” said Jerome Moeri, CEO, Navori Labs. “As the main terminal building occupies a 1.4-million-square-meter area alone, the early phases of the rollout have offered a reliable proving ground for their exacting network requirements. Through close collaboration with our partners at Mediaport and Samsung, we carefully customized an ad-driven network solution that will scale to their needs, and deliver the reliability and technical capacities they desire from a wide-scale digital signage software solution.”