NAB Show New York to Feature 230-Plus Exhibitors; 32 First-Time Exhibitors

The 2022 NAB Show New York (opens in new tab) will showcase hands-on learning and interactive product discovery with more than 230 leading-edge companies, including 32 first-time exhibitors. NAB Show New York takes place October 19-20, 2022, at the Javits Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with exhibitors on effective implementation strategies, product applications and advanced features that improve workflows and enhance operations for media, broadcast and entertainment companies.

Major brands exhibiting at NAB Show New York include Avid, B&H, BB&S, Blackmagic Design, Bloomberg, Cisco, Evertz, EVS, Grass Valley, Harmonic, LiveU, Panasonic Connect, Ross, and Telestream.

In addition to adding 32 first-time exhibitors, the show floor will also include 19 companies that were recipients of NAB Show Product of the Year Awards (opens in new tab) in 2022. The awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased for the first time at NAB Show this past April.

“The participation of the many new and returning exhibitors is a testament to the connection the NAB Show brand has to the industry and the incredible value that is delivered through in-person events,” said Eric Trabb, chief customer success officer at NAB. “We look forward to providing a curated experience that sparks creativity and collaboration, leads to new technology discoveries and drives new revenue opportunities.”

NAB Show New York will also debut an Experiential Zone (opens in new tab), part of the immersive show floor where exhibitors and attendees can collaborate and forge new connections through networking and presentation on the Tech Chat Stage (opens in new tab). The Content Theater (opens in new tab), also within the Experiential Zone, will serve as the event’s main hub for collaboration and education and features a strong lineup of keynote sessions, insightful conversations and award ceremonies.

The Cine Live Lab (opens in new tab), presented in partnership with AbelCine, is another new addition to the show floor and will highlight the synergies between cinematic and broadcast style production.