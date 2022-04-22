NAB 2022: AJA Debuts Streaming, Data Management Solutions, Upgrades and More

AJA Video Systems unveiled a range of powerful new solutions and updates targeted at streamlining broadcast, production, post, and Pro AV workflows to deliver high-resolution, HDR, and high raster content with greater ease and efficiency. New releases include the launch of HELO Plus, a compact, next-generation H.264 streaming and recording device with an advanced feature set, and a pair of openGear 12G-SDI to fiber converters for simple transport of high-bandwidth signals up to 10km. AJA also announced feature-rich updates for its production-proven lineup of solutions, including FS4 v3.0 with advanced HDR workflow support; BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 with synchronous multi-channel transport for SDI backhaul or cloud contribution; BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5 with new NDI 5 support; and Diskover Media Edition v2.0, featuring new plugins for the Telestream GLIM and Vantage software.

HELO Plus

(Image credit: AJA)

AJA extended its line of H.264 streaming and recording devices with the debut of HELO Plus, designed to help video professionals achieve a higher production value with greater cost efficiency and a smaller gear footprint. Dual streaming outputs allow users to create assets with different parameter settings per output (bit rate, GOP length, frame rate, picture geometry, b-frame cadence, etc.), and feed each into one of two destinations, so that they can easily create assets with different parameter settings from a single input or layered imagery from both inputs with built-in graphics abilities. HELO Plus users can also select either of the encoders to drive USB, SD card, or NAS recording, and can include the output of the graphics layout compositions. Additional features include SRT support, improved scheduling options and device operation, and group control for triggered start/stop operations with Ki Pro Ultra 12G.

OG-FiDO-2T-12G and OG-FiDO-T-12G-ST

(Image credit: AJA)

A pair of new openGear-compatible 12G-SDI to fiber conversion solutions are now available, including OG-FiDO-2T-12G, a dual-channel 12G-SDI to fiber transmitter that supports conversion of two independent channels of baseband 12G-SDI to LC fiber for simple transport of signals up to 10km. The new OG-FiDO-T-12G-ST supports single-channel 12G-SDI to fiber conversion, enabling the transport of a single 12G-SDI baseband signal over ST fiber for remote or long-distance workflows. Both new models support HDR video, feature industry-wide compatibility with certified openGear products, and support Ross DashBoard software for remote control and monitoring.

FS4 3.0

(Image credit: AJA)

AJA’s FS4 4K/UltraHD and multi-channel HD frame synchronizer and up/down/cross converter received a new v3.0 firmware update. Loaded with new feature improvements, the free update offers support for advanced HDR workflows, including the ability to configure the HDR components of the SDI output VPID on a channel-by-channel basis—vital for improved VPID management—and new HDR test patterns. FS4 v3.0 also increases the frame buffering depth from 6-20 frames, offers enhanced ancillary data management, and features improved overall usability.

BRIDGE LIVE v1.13

(Image credit: AJA)

BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 is a feature-rich software update for AJA’s multi-channel UltraHD and HD live video solution for remote production, contribution, collaboration, streaming, and delivery. For multi-camera workflows across a pair or multiple units, BRIDGE LIVE v1.13 introduces new multi-channel synchronous transport for SDI backhaul or cloud contribution, enabling separate UltraHD or HD channels to be transmitted and received in sync. The update also adds dual-channel UltraHD support to enable full bi-directional UltraHD exchange, and multichannel end-to-end HDR support over SDI to preserve full image parameters during transport from site-to-site.

BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5

(Image credit: AJA)

A new v1.5 update for BRIDGE NDI 3G is now available, which brings new NDI 5 support and a host of performance enhancements to AJA’s high-performance gateway appliance for high-density conversion to/from SDI and NewTek’s NDI video over IP protocol. BRIDGE NDI 3G v1.5 further introduces discovery server compatibility, new low-latency settings for time critical workflows, timecode support, expanded system time options, and dynamic connection bandwidth sensing for remote management.

Diskover Media Edition v2.0

(Image credit: AJA)

Diskover Media Edition v2.0 is the first update for AJA’s data management software that allows media and entertainment professionals to easily search, find, and analyze media assets and associated metadata from on-premises, remote, and cloud storage. The free update includes plug-ins for the Telestream GLIM remote media player, helping creative professionals quickly preview media files in high resolution with color accuracy via any web browser, and for the Telestream Vantage media processing platform to simplify media transcoding and generating proxy files and deliverable packages. Diskover Media Edition v2.0 also adds security enhancements to safeguard assets and streamline file searches.