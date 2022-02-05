AJA Unveils Io X3 Thunderbolt 3 Video I/O Device

Lightning fast, flexible and whisper-quiet, Io X3 is an ideal capture and output device for a range of production environments, including high-end color grading, audio mixing, on-set monitoring or playback, and remote editorial and VFX.

AJA Video Systems is unveiling Io X3, a Thunderbolt 3-connected professional video and audio I/O device that offers HDR or SDR 2K/HD capture and output via 3G-SDI and HDMI. Compact, rugged, and portable, Io X3 streamlines high-quality HDR I/O up to 2K/HD 60p on compatible Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or PC hosts running professional video and audio applications.

Whether working remotely, on-set or in a studio, Io X3 provides a powerful mobile solution for single-, dual- and multi-channel SDI workflows, offering pristine 2K/HD/SD I/O with HDR directly from any modern laptop or computer. Lightning fast, flexible and whisper-quiet, Io X3 is an ideal capture and output device for a range of production environments, including high-end color grading, audio mixing, on-set monitoring or playback, and remote editorial and VFX. With four independent inputs for workflows with OBS and Wirecast, together with simultaneous MultiView monitoring for each source, Io X3 is also a perfect fit for streaming workflows.

Io X3 features eight switchable analog audio ports, allowing users to shift between eight channels in or out, or split connectivity between four inputs and four outputs, in addition to a 3.5 analog audio connection to plug in headphones directly. Up to 16-channel audio is included on each SDI port, and eight channels on HDMI. Compact and rackmountable, Io X3 devices can easily be placed side by side in a rack for studio, mobile truck or video assist needs, allowing users to benefit from up to eight channels of up to 2K/HD/SD I/O in a 1RU.

Io X3 is now available for $1,599 U.S. MSRP through AJA's worldwide reseller network.