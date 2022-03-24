MXL Microphones Appoints Gina Stimler as Global Sales Manager

MXL Microphones, a division of Marshall Electronics and a leading manufacturer of consumer and professional audio products, announced the promotion of Gina Stimler to the position of global sales manager.

Stimler’s diverse professional experience includes over 17 years working with the company’s core customers, dealers, distributors, manufacturer representatives, and system integrators. Since 2005, Stimler has worked in international sales for MXL and has also spent the last four years as senior sales operations manager for Marshall Electronics.

“Gina has been actively collaborating with our customers throughout the world for many years and we are excited to announce this well-deserved promotion,” said Leonard Marshall, CEO of Marshall Electronics. “Gina’s account management and training background will bring exceptional value to the position. I am confident that she will expand MXL’s corporate and education markets in cooperation with our dealers as they look for new opportunities to increase business with enterprises and universities throughout the world.”

In her new role, Stimler will be tasked with developing and instituting strategies to maximize profit across international markets for MXL’s line of products in professional and home recording, podcasting, and in the rapidly expanding A/V and UCC markets. In addition, she will be working with her team in researching new business and client opportunities to further expand the brand across the globe.

“I am thankful to be promoted to the position of Global Sales Manager for MXL,” says Stimler. “It is an honor to continue to work with our partners and the MXL team, and I look forward to leveraging my history and experience to help MXL continue to grow its market share.”

Stimler will continue to be based in Marshall’s U.S. corporate headquarters in Torrance, CA.