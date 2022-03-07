Marshall Cameras Bring Videoconferencing, Streaming into Focus at NAB 2022

Marshall Electronics, a leading manufacturer of broadcast and Pro AV cameras and equipment, will be showcasing its budget conscious CV605 5x IP PTZ Camera and the CV605-U3 5x USB PTZ Camera at the 2022 NAB show in Las Vegas, NV. The CV605 features low latency broadcast-centric outputs of 3GSDI as well as IP. The CV605-U3 camera offers Pro AV flexible output options with USB-C, HDMI and IP for video conference, collaboration and streaming.

[Marshall Cameras Capture James Webb Space Telescope Launch]

“We are excited to highlight both the CV605 and CV605-U3 PTZ cameras at this year’s NAB show,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras for Marshall Electronics. “When we designed the CV605, we wanted to make sure we created a PTZ camera that delivered outstanding value in an incredibly easy-to-use form factor. The CV605’s unprecedented wide angle of view with little distortion makes it unrivaled in its class as well as ideal for small to medium-sized production spaces while the CV605-U3 is great for video conferences, video collaboration, live streaming, OBS Studio, Zoom, and so much more.”

The CV605 camera features a 5X optical zoom range with a simultaneous 3GSDI and IP interface and utilizes a professional-grade 2 Megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video at up to 1920 by 1080p resolution at 60fps. The wide-angle optical zoom lens offers an impressive 85-degree angle-of-view with little distortion through 20 degrees (15mm) with smooth transitions and an additional 10X digital zoom range. The CV605 PTZ camera operates with exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions. The CV605 has a low latency 3GSDI output as well as IP ethernet with multiple protocols supported. Easy one-cable to camera setup provides up to HD video, audio, control and power (PoE) over one cable with IP (H.265/H.264) and 3GSDI simultaneous outputs with audio embedding.

[Marshall Cameras Enhance Kent State’s Esports Live Streams]

The USB-based CV605-U3 PTZ camera has the benefit of both HDMI and IP. HDMI opens a wide range of options with HDMI monitoring or switching workflows, and IP (H.265/H.264) provides an easy one-cable to camera setup and operation. Certified by Zoom, the CV605-U3 can operate seamlessly within a Zoom Room infrastructure. It starts with a wide-angle 85° AOV with ultra-low distortion and high-quality video, which sets the standard much higher at this price point. The CV605-U3 is suitable for use in USB-C and IP networked HD workflows where image quality is not always the first consideration and provides ultra-clear images with accurate color. In addition, the CV605-U3 operates with exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions. The CV605-U3 also comes with a privacy mode where the camera faces straight down when not in use during video calls, or when users need to break privately before rejoining a video conference.