Meet the Proto M Device, Showing the 'Evolution of Mobility' through Holograms

For the very first time, the Proto M (opens in new tab) was utilized in public, presenting lifelike, 4K volumetric content for the AT&T Evolución Lounge in Dallas. Proto is the innovator of the plug-and-play, self-contained holoportation device. The Tim Draper-backed startup has been recognized with innovation awards from CES, SXSW and Fast Company. The Proto M is the 25-inch-tall version of the 7-foot-tall Epic, which is in use globally by top financial institutions, entertainment companies, and Fortune 500 companies.

AT&T was an early adopter of Proto’s technology, having installed a Proto Epic in May 2021 at the AT&T Perch at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta to allow fans to engage with Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC players during games, and subsequently using it at that year’s Major League Soccer All-Star Game at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

At AT&T’s Evolución Lounge, visitors were able to experience the history of mobile phones in a series of spinning holograms produced by Proto for the M, all set in a 70s-style vintage pay phone shell. The AT&T Evolución Lounge was at the Dos Equis Pavilion during the Uforia Latino Mix Live concert on August 4 which featured Latin music artists Ricky Martin, Becky G, Arcángel, and Jhayco.

(Image credit: AT&T)

For the activation, Proto presented mobile communication devices spanning 1995 to the present day standard smart phone—the unspoken message being that Proto and holograms are rapidly becoming the next dimension in telecommunications.

“It’s thrilling to see the Proto M step out into the real world,” said Proto inventor and founder David Nussbaum. “This activation is especially meaningful because it ties Proto to both the history and the future of telecommunications. We’re so proud that this first outing is with AT&T and CAA.”

(Image credit: AT&T)

The activation at the Uforia Latino Mix Live event continued Proto’s work with artists which have included Romeo Santos, Migos, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and Sean “Diddy” Combs and other stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Logan Paul, Howie Mandel, Usain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton.