Mackie Ships DL Series Wireless Mixers, Releases Master Fader 5.0

The What: Mackie has announced the in-store availability of the latest DL Series digital mixers, the 16-channel DL16S and 32-channel DL32S Wireless Digital Live Sound Mixers with Built-In Wi-Fi for Multi-Platform Control. Master Fader 5.0, the next major update to the powerful control app for their popular DL Series digital mixers, is also available.

The What Else: The DL16S and DL32S offer an all-new affordable, Built-Like-A-Tank stagebox form factor with built-in Wi-Fi. Both models are designed to make it easier to get mixing right out of the box with built-in Wi-Fi networking and multi-platform support on the Master Fader control app. With Onyx+ mic preamps, fully loaded DSP on each input and output, plus four FX processors, DL32S and DL16S deliver the mixing power users need to sound great every night. They also get a whole new suite of FX like chorus, flanger, rotary, auto-filter, and much more. All these FX are easily accessed via a refreshed interface that allows more freedom for choosing the FX you want and seeing what is currently selected.

In the 5.0 version update of Master Fader, a heavily requested feature by DL users, Android support is now a reality. Master Fader 5.0 will be available for iOS and Android with support for DL16S and DL32S. Support for other DL Series models, as well as Mac and PC control, is coming in Master Fader 5.1.

"The DL Series was the first to bring 100-percent wireless control and revolutionized the compact mixer category. These new mixers are the next evolution," said Mackie product manager, Matt Herrin. "With rock-solid, great-sounding hardware and the most proven control app, Master Fader, Mackie is continuing to bring professional quality and intuitive control to price points that make sense for users of all levels."

The Bottom Line: Popular among DL32R users, DL16S and DL32S feature full multi-track recording via USB to create stunning live recordings and even play them back into each channel for an easy virtual sound check. Not only is this great for recording performances, it's also great in the studio when you need a high number of inputs for recording.

The Mackie DL16S and DL32S are available worldwide beginning October 30, 2018 at participating dealers. Sold individually, the US MSRP pricing is $999.99 for the DL16S, and $1819.99 for the DL32S. The Master Fader 5.0 app will be available as a free download on iOS and Android devices on October 30, 2018.