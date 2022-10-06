Introducing the C-80 Condenser Microphone from Sony—What to Know

Sony Electronics’ Pro Audio Division released a new microphone for home studios. The C-80 (opens in new tab), a uni-directional condenser microphone ideal for vocal/voice recording, instrumental recording, vlogging, webcasting and podcasting. This new product inherits the technology of Sony’s C-800G and popular C-100 microphones, making high-quality sound even more accessible.

“The C-80 takes advantage of Sony’s heritage in professional audio, providing users with an affordable introductory model that incorporates high-end professional features,” said John Studdert, head of media solutions, Sony Electronics. “With unrivaled sound quality and thoughtful construction, the C-80 is a great addition to any audio enthusiast’s microphone collection and a perfect complement to Sony’s full line of professional audio technologies.”

Key Features of the C-80

(Image credit: Sony Electronics)

Utilizing the microphone capsule derived from the C-100 and a two-part metallic anti-vibrational body structure used in the C-800G, the C-80 inherits the essence of these two industry standard models.

Dual diaphragm configuration suppresses sonic changes with distance (proximity effect) and allows more stability in the vocal recording process.

“Noise Elimination Construction” developed for the C-800G/C-100 prevents microphone body acoustic vibration, resulting in low noise and clear sound.

Sonic Characteristics of the C-80

(Image credit: Sony Electronics)

Tight and rich mid-range capture provides a vocal sound with a clear core and presence, allowing vocals to stand out even when mixed with other instrumental sounds.

Realistic reproduction of the characteristics of an instrument, such as the sound of guitar strings and the resonance of the body.

Natural and clear vocal recording is achieved by suppressing boomy low frequencies and noise when close to the microphone.