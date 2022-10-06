Introducing the C-80 Condenser Microphone from Sony—What to Know

Sony Electronics’ Pro Audio Division released a new microphone for home studios. The C-80 (opens in new tab), a uni-directional condenser microphone ideal for vocal/voice recording, instrumental recording, vlogging, webcasting and podcasting. This new product inherits the technology of Sony’s C-800G and popular C-100 microphones, making high-quality sound even more accessible.
“The C-80 takes advantage of Sony’s heritage in professional audio, providing users with an affordable introductory model that incorporates high-end professional features,” said John Studdert, head of media solutions, Sony Electronics. “With unrivaled sound quality and thoughtful construction, the C-80 is a great addition to any audio enthusiast’s microphone collection and a perfect complement to Sony’s full line of professional audio technologies.”
Key Features of the C-80
- Utilizing the microphone capsule derived from the C-100 and a two-part metallic anti-vibrational body structure used in the C-800G, the C-80 inherits the essence of these two industry standard models.
- Dual diaphragm configuration suppresses sonic changes with distance (proximity effect) and allows more stability in the vocal recording process.
- “Noise Elimination Construction” developed for the C-800G/C-100 prevents microphone body acoustic vibration, resulting in low noise and clear sound.
Sonic Characteristics of the C-80
- Tight and rich mid-range capture provides a vocal sound with a clear core and presence, allowing vocals to stand out even when mixed with other instrumental sounds.
- Realistic reproduction of the characteristics of an instrument, such as the sound of guitar strings and the resonance of the body.
- Natural and clear vocal recording is achieved by suppressing boomy low frequencies and noise when close to the microphone.
