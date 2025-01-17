AUDIX Debuts the OMX Series of Handheld Dynamic Mics

AUDIX unveiled its new OMX series of dynamic vocal mics. Comprising the OMX-E, OMX-M, and OMX-T, this product family matches a handheld microphone to each of three common stage scenarios. The OMX-E is geared towards singers who move closer to and farther from the mic during a performance; the OMX-T offers the tightest pickup range for sharing the stage with loud instruments; and the OMX-M fuses a medium-tight capture zone with a subtle mid-high presence. Just below each mic’s capsule, a color-coded ring encircles the housing, allowing quick identification with no need to read the mic’s name. All three models feature robust zinc alloy construction, a hypercardioid pattern, and singular vocal clarity that elevates the performer and delights the audience.

“We often hear customers say that if they choose the right AUDIX mic for the source, they get a great sound with usually zero tweaking needed at the mixing console,” said Simon Beesley, product marketing director for AUDIX. “The new OMX microphones lean into this philosophy by providing purpose-built variants for three singing styles and gig situations performing musicians are highly likely to encounter. All offer the construction quality and bang for buck AUDIX has come to be famous for. Between the OMX-E, OMX-M, and OMX-T, every type of vocalist is sure to find their perfect mic.”

3 Mics Purpose-Built for Different Singers and Gigs

(Image credit: Audix)

OMX-T: For many bands, keeping the lead singer’s mic free of unwanted bleed and feedback is an uphill battle. This is not only because stages in showcase-oriented clubs tend to be small. Some venues favor mainly (or only) backline sound for guitar, bass, and even drums, so these instruments tend to get played louder than in a fully miked-and-monitored plot. Too often, the lead guitarist brought the amp for the stadium gig of their dreams. Whatever the challenge, the OMX-T isolates all the vocals while maximizing rejection of other nearby signals. Meant for singing very close, it retains detail with neither exaggerated bass boost nor loss of clarity. Its exceptional gain-before-feedback carves out a space in which both the singer and listeners will hear every word. Its silver-colored ring serves as visual reference to its application.

(Image credit: Audix)

OMX-E: For many musicians, singing engages the entire body, and this is visible in their microphone technique. One moment, an intimate and emotional passage might be sung very close to the mic; the next, the singer backs off to belt out a rousing chorus. Seasoned vocalists also vary mic proximity and axis to affect loudness and bass response in service of the song. The OMX-E was made for such artists. It is specifically designed to capture consistent detail and frequency response throughout an expanded range of distances relative to the performer. The dynamic capsule ensures worry-free performance. The green band flags the mic as an OMX-E.

(Image credit: Audix)

OMX-M: Engineered with a mid-tight pickup zone, the OMX-M is perfect for singer-songwriters and frontpeople who skew towards singing close to the mic but still need a degree of latitude. Reproducing the softest to the loudest passages, the OMX-M delivers studio-quality sound. Its gentle mid-high boost gives vocals an intimacy and urgency that will serve musical genres from acoustic folk to modern rock with equal excellence. Its bronze-colored ring is the visual nod to its versatility.

