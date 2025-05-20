How Sennheiser Is Catering to Solo Creators

Sennheiser unveiled its one-channel version of its Profile Wireless 2.4 GHz all-in-one microphone solution. Designed to be lightweight and ultra-portable, the one-channel version covers typical usage scenarios of solo creators, while allowing for later expansion of the system by including the same two-channel receiver as the Profile Wireless 2-channel system.

The streamlined single-mic system comes in a compact bag and includes a second USB charging cable. Also, a 32-bit float firmware update for all Profile Wireless systems is available for download on the Sennheiser website. Just like the two-channel version, the solo system is quick and easy to set up—no app required. It can be used on cameras, with smartphones and computers, and can be combined with an external lavalier microphone or even used to create a wireless boom. The mic has an operating time of up to seven hours, and 16 GB of memory for up to 30 hours of internal recording.

The Profile Wireless 1-channel mic system comes in a rugged pouch that includes the clip-on microphone with mini windshield and magnetic mount, a two-channel receiver, two USB cables, USB-C and Lightning adapters, a camera cable and a shoe mount adapter. As all Profile Wirelesss components can also be bought separately, nothing stands in the way of expanding the system to two channels at a later point in time.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

For 32-bit float recording, Profile Wireless combines the audio signals of the two A/D converters inside the Profile Wireless mics to create a single 32-bit float audio stream. Creators who prefer 24-bit recording due to its lower memory requirement still have the option to deactivate 32-bit float recording and turn on the Safety Channel Mode. This will output a 6dB version of the audio in addition to the original sound level and thus help protect against clipping.

To update their Profile Wireless system to firmware version V4.1.0, creators are can visit the Sennheiser website.