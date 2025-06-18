Wayne Takes an Ultra Wireless Mic Test out to the Ol' Ballgame

Having the right wireless microphone for quick interviews—from 30-second spots for social to three-minute shorts for YouTube—is no longer an option, but a necessity. With the Saramonic Ultra two-channel wireless microphone system, I found just what I needed.

The way people digest content has seen a dramatic change over the past few years. While reading an interview is still a popular choice, people like to see it in action and put faces to the names they’ve read for years. Whether at a baseball stadium checking out a new videoboard or conducting a Q&A at an InfoComm booth, wireless mics bring that experience to life—which means crystal-clear sound, good pickup, and no drops are imperative.

As you may know from previous reviews, I spend my free time podcasting and Substack-ing about sports. I recently took the Saramonic Ultra wireless mic system to a baseball game for a test run. The results were extremely positive, and I am now ready for success on the trade show floor.

Ultra Unboxing

(Image credit: Saramonic)

The Saramonic Ultra system comes in a tight, compact box with nearly everything you need included. In the box, you’ll find another boxed set of accessories as well as the hard-shelled charging dock that also serves as the holder for the kit. The charging station/travel case holds two wireless, clip-on transmitters, the receiver, and two adapters for iPhones, cameras, and USB-C smartphones.

A couple of notes here. The charging ports for the mics and receiver have a blue sheath protecting them. Be sure you remove them, or you may wind up at your event with a dead battery. Second, as it is with smartphones and almost any other USB-C device, you get a charging cable, but the wall charger block is not included, so if you plan on plugging into a wall, make sure you have one. The good news is once you get a good charge, you are good to go for up to 24 hours.

There is a slew of accessories, including a pair of windsscreens and an antenna that boasts an additional 924 feet of range, that fit in a soft bag with a pull-string close. Yes, you have to carry an additional bag with you, but it’s a non-factor for me, as I typically have my backpack with me to carry my tripod, computer, and everything else needed for my mini studio on the go.

Fine Tuning

(Image credit: Saramonic)

Setup is pretty straightforward. Open the box, connect the receiver to your phone, clip on the mics, and off you go. There is a Saramonic app that you can use for recording, but I used the Blackmagic Camera app for my test. I simply flipped the switch to Saramonic within the app, and I was off and running. It was that easy.

The receiver has a clip, but you can use the adapters to plug it right into your phone or camera. An OLED screen and dial allow you to easily scroll through options like output, mic gain, recording settings, timers, mono/stereo settings, and more. The transmitters have a clip to attach to your jacket or button down, but included magnets help keep them in place in case you are wearing a thinner T-shirt.

A huge feature for the transmitters for me is that they are IPX5 water resistant. As someone who fancies football and baseball games in the elements, that is a home run (excuse the pun). They are also designed with omnidirectional microphones that feature auto-gain and advanced noise cancellation, plus, the system allows for 32-bit float audio and recording.

Take Me out to the Ball Game

To put the Saramonic Ultra to the test, I conducted a quick interview at a baseball stadium with another college baseball journalist before a game. It was not a quiet environment. There were teams warming up in the background, some wind, and the sounds of fans slowly trickling into the stadium as well as music over the PA system.

There was some of that music in the background, but it hardly affected the conversation in the final edit. I also talk with my hands, so when I decided to hold the microphone (instead of clip it to my clothing) and wave my hands, it didn’t lose much pickup.

Take a look (and listen) for yourself.

The mics are an ideal fit for journalists, content creators, podcasters, live streamers, and anyone else looking for a quality sound and wireless convenience for interviews. You cannot buy the pieces individually, so if you are looking for just one wireless mic, you may want to look elsewhere. However, with a list price of $269, the Saramonic Ultra is a hit for novices and pros alike.