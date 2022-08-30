Introducing Audinate's Dante Domain Manager v1.4—Why It Is Great for Pro AV

Audinate (opens in new tab), developer of the Dante AV-over-IP solution, has released Dante Domain Manager v1.4 with support for Dante-enabled video products such as PTZ cameras, HDMI encoders and decoders, and the Dante Studio suite of video tools. The new version is available now.

“Dante Domain Manager has been a key component of scalable, modern AV-over-IP installations, and truly sets Dante apart from other technologies in AV,” said Laurence Crew, senior product manager at Audinate. “The inclusion of Dante Video products means that Dante Domain Manager can encompass complete systems with any mix of audio and video devices, giving AV and IT managers the information they need, exactly when they need it.”

With Dante Domain Manager, AV-over-IP systems get IT-level monitoring, security and control. Dante Domain Manager secures Dante networks by enforcing user authentication and roles to ensure that only trusted people can make changes to the system. It provides organizational tools that allow Dante devices to be split into functionally independent groups (domains) that correspond to rooms, spaces, buildings and more for easier routing and security. Dante Domain Manager coordinates clocking across the entire network, enabling routing of audio and video across IP subnet boundaries for large systems that must span large buildings, multiple studios, or campuses. The Dante Domain Manager dashboard and alerts provide instant status reports on any issues, anywhere on the network.\

Dante Domain Manager v1.4 is a free update for existing users of Dante Domain Manager with active support agreements.