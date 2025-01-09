Dante Studio v2.6 and Dante AV-H v1.5 Released—Here's What to Know

Audinate has releases Dante Studio v2.6 software and Dante AV-H v1.5 technology. Both updates, now available for download, support multichannel video with up to four video Rx channels, delivering enhanced control and functionality to meet the growing demand for versatile AV solutions across industries.

Designed to support a range of applications—from unified communications and education to live events—these latest releases add multichannel functionality, enabling rich, multi-angle video experiences suited to corporate meetings, classrooms, and live streaming environments. Dante AV seamlessly integrates with existing Dante audio systems, while Dante Domain Manager or Dante Director can offer centralized control, robust monitoring, and user access management. These products empower decision-makers to deploy AV solutions with confidence, knowing they have secure, reliable, and scalable technology that easily adapts to growing demands—all within the trusted Dante platform.

(Image credit: Audinate)

“We’re taking significant strides to simplify and enhance video workflows across a broad spectrum of industries," said Will Waters, principal product manager at Audinate. "By enabling multichannel video integration directly into applications on PCs and offering OEMs a seamless way to incorporate multi-angle video into their solutions, we’re delivering tools that empower operators to create richer, more dynamic AV experiences. Whether in corporate, educational, or live-event settings, these updates open new possibilities for effective communication, collaboration, and creative production."

Dante Studio v2.6 brings Dante video directly to PCs, eliminating the need for extra hardware like capture cards. This release allows operators, video producers, and AV managers to receive and manage up to four Dante AV-H video streams, providing new functionality for video conferencing, streaming, and recording.

For OEMs building products for professional AV applications, Dante AV-H technology delivers a rapid time to market and cost-effective solution for H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC SoC-based video products. This latest release with 4 video Rx channels enables Dante AV-H to be built into new product categories like multichannel decoders, video switchers, vision mixers, and multi-viewers. This functionality enables seamless real-time video transitions, which are ideal for a variety of verticals within the Pro AV Industry. The firmware update is available to all Dante AV-H devices, new and in the field.