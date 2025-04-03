More NDI News: Vizrt Releases Viz Connect Audio

By ( AV Network ) published

Viz Connect Audio enables full control of audio sources on an NDI network.

The Viz Connect Audio solution for NDI control with blue and red soundbars behind it.
(Image credit: Vizrt)

Vizrt has unveiled its first dedicated audio connectivity and monitoring technology product. Viz Connect Audio adds, for the first time, a much-needed ability to manage any and all NDI sources on a network, both visually and aurally.

“Audio is just as important as video in any live production," said Steve Taylor, chief product and technology officer, Vizrt. By ensuring seamless and flexible audio connectivity using the same NDI network, with streaming infrastructure also widely used for video, Viz Connect Audio guarantees professional-quality, easy to configure live productions."

[AV for Broadcast: A New Ebook from the Publishers of SCN and TV Tech]

Viz Connect Audio makes it easy for users to connect analog audio sources, configure and convert them to NDI, enabling their use in a local or remote NDI ecosystem. At the same time, Viz Connect Audio allows visibility of all NDI audio sources on the NDI network.

“While TriCasters have long provided the ability to connect audio sources directly into the live production switcher, with Viz Connect Audio, the focus is firmly on enabling users to bring in analog audio sources, convert them to NDI, and connect them straight to the NDI network, strengthening the entire workflow and flexibility of the ecosystem," said Christopher McLendon, senior product manager, Vizrt.

[NAB Show Notebook: Leader Brings Clarity to NDI Troubleshooting]

Ideal for broadcast studios, event producers, corporate communications, educational institutions, content creators, and anyone doing a live production, Viz Connect Audio easily integrates, enabling the visibility, monitoring, and control of a production’s audio sources.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

