More NDI News: Vizrt Releases Viz Connect Audio

Vizrt has unveiled its first dedicated audio connectivity and monitoring technology product. Viz Connect Audio adds, for the first time, a much-needed ability to manage any and all NDI sources on a network, both visually and aurally.

“Audio is just as important as video in any live production," said Steve Taylor, chief product and technology officer, Vizrt. By ensuring seamless and flexible audio connectivity using the same NDI network, with streaming infrastructure also widely used for video, Viz Connect Audio guarantees professional-quality, easy to configure live productions."

Viz Connect Audio makes it easy for users to connect analog audio sources, configure and convert them to NDI, enabling their use in a local or remote NDI ecosystem. At the same time, Viz Connect Audio allows visibility of all NDI audio sources on the NDI network.

“While TriCasters have long provided the ability to connect audio sources directly into the live production switcher, with Viz Connect Audio, the focus is firmly on enabling users to bring in analog audio sources, convert them to NDI, and connect them straight to the NDI network, strengthening the entire workflow and flexibility of the ecosystem," said Christopher McLendon, senior product manager, Vizrt.

Ideal for broadcast studios, event producers, corporate communications, educational institutions, content creators, and anyone doing a live production, Viz Connect Audio easily integrates, enabling the visibility, monitoring, and control of a production’s audio sources.