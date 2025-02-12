Wisycom Launches BFL2 Portable RF-Over-Fiber Modules

Wisycom recently launched its next-generation of its wireless RF solution. The BFL2 is comprised of the BFLR2 receiver and the BFLT2 transmitter. Designed for the growing needs in pro audio, the solution integrates laser technology with two RF channels that make it easy to deploy diversity microphone antennas or expand remote IEM/IFB systems. By combining portability with high performance, BFL2 sets a new standard for flexibility and reliability in wireless RF deployments.

“Built to adapt to a wide range of applications, the possibilities are limitless with the BFL2, which delivers powerful, cutting-edge RF-over-fiber technology to applications where traditional, rack-mounted MFL systems are impractical,” said Massimo Polo, CEO, Wisycom SRL. “It also addresses one of the biggest challenges in wireless audio—maintaining consistent dynamic range as signal strength fluctuates with distance. This performance rivals traditional coaxial cable systems, offering unprecedented long-range wireless freedom without the worry of signal degradation.”

Wisycom’s laser technology delivers a Spurious-Free Dynamic Range (SFDR) of 116 dB/Hz²/³ and enhancing system Noise Figure (NF) to 10 dB. This ensures clear audio performance, even in the most demanding environments. Whether extending wireless coverage across multiple stages, running a 1,000-foot fiber link from a sound cart, or achieving flawless microphone integration in studios and arenas, the BFL2 offers flexibility and reliability for professionals who refuse to compromise.

Switching between modes is seamless, whether via the intuitive onboard control panel or remote operation through Bluetooth, which supports both iOS and Android devices. Beyond the front panel and Wisycom app, it features gigabit Ethernet and SFP options for seamless network integration. Through Wisycom Manager software for PC, users can quickly switch between a variety of integrated filter settings, including low pass, high pass, region-specific Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) and 40 MHz bandpass. These settings can be adjusted with a single click, offering full network control, including input gain adjustments when in antenna mode.

