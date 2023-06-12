InfoComm 2023: XTEN-AV, Yamaha, AtlasIED, Liberty Welcome You to the X-VRSE

InfoComm 2023 is here. We've been doing our best to keep you up to date on all there is to see in Orlando this June. .

Welcome to the X-VRSE

(Image credit: XTEN-AV)

XTEN-AV has collaborated with Liberty AV Solutions, AtlasIED, and Yamaha as launch partners for X-VRSE, the new Virtual Reality solution by XTEN-AV.

Since its launch XTEN-AV has been striving to automate AV design and documentation by integrating newer technology into its AI-powered platform. X-VRSE proves to be the ultimate step in innovation in AV design. The powerful VR solution, X-VRSE allows users to visualize, experience and customize their designs in an immersive environment.

(Image credit: XTEN-AV)

X-VRSE elevates the AV designing experience to a whole another level by allowing users to create an immersive environment of the spaces that they have designed. Users can alter room aesthetics, add, position, and change the devices in the room, check coverages, and preview the entire space in real time. A “Bring their own room” feature enables users to bring in their existing designs and experience them in the X-VRSE environment.

X-VRSE speeds up the project turnaround times by allowing AV designers, integrators and sales teams to visualize designs at the primary stages of a project.

In collaboration with Liberty AV Solutions, XTEN-AV will be exclusively showcasing Ashton Bentley products as a part of their VR solution. Updated information about Liberty AV Solutions along with access to the Ashton Bentley product range would facilitate an enhanced experience to its users, on the platform.

“Liberty AV Solutions is a market leader in the AV space and the Ashton Bentley product line-up is one of the most popular ones in the industry. Having Liberty AV Solutions as a launch partner reinstates our belief in creating a powerful VR solution, on XTEN-AV, as the next step,” said Vibhav Singh and Sahil Dhingra, co-founders, XTEN-AV. “X-VRSE is designed to introduce users to cutting edge technology and give them a world-class VR experience.”

(Image credit: XTEN-AV)

Collaboration with a market leader like AtlasIED to enhance this revolutionary technology, equips XTEN-AV to provide an extraordinary experience to its users, on the platform. Updated information about AtlasIED and an access to their extensive product library, in X-VRSE, empowers XTEN-AV users to achieve more with this futuristic upgrade.

“We are excited to launch X-VRSE in partnership with AtlasIED. Adding a groundbreaking VR solution to the XTEN-AV platform was a well-planned next step to make the AV design and proposal software stronger,” said Singh and Dhingra. “This partnership with AtlasIED helps us offer the users with a world-class VR experience and empowers them to create even more comprehensive designs spaces.”

This collaborative venture serves to elevate the technology of X-VRSE, enhance XTEN-AV and provide an unparalleled experience to its users. Onboarding Yamaha as a launch partner provides users with access to Yamaha’s own collaborative products like sound bars, microphones, cameras, speakers, etc. to create stunningly immersive AV designs and experiences.

“The launch of X-VRSE in partnership with Yamaha represents a leap forward within the AV industry, celebrating an era of unprecedented design and visualization possibilities. AV professionals now possess the key to unlocking boundless creativity and unleashing the full potential of their projects, all within the confines of our innovative VR solution.” said Thomas Hemery, Yamaha general manager of global marketing and sales, Professional Solutions Division.

Williams AV to Showcase Assistive Communication Concept Using Bluetooth Auracast

(Image credit: Williams AV)

Williams AV will showcase an assistive communication concept Bluetooth Auracast at Booth 3414. This concept, which is not available for purchase, gives attendees a glimpse into the technology and its potential applications in the Pro AV industry.

The new Bluetooth capability, Auracast, was announced by the Bluetooth SIG in June 2022. While the media has widely covered Auracast in consumer markets, coverage of potential applications for the Pro AV market has been light. However, Williams AV believes this technology will create new opportunities for AV professionals and will show a concept Bluetooth Auracast transmitter, receiver, and assistant at the professional audiovisual trade show.

The Bluetooth Auracast platform has many potential benefits, including simultaneously delivering up to 20 audio broadcasts to an unlimited number of people and delivering audio directly to an Auracast receiver, reducing latency and providing high-quality sound. These benefits will help AV professionals provide better audio for those with hearing loss and broadly deliver audio in public spaces.

InfoComm 2023 attendees can visit the FutureTech Station in the Williams AV to view the assistive communication concept. The station is designed to explain how the Auracast technology works, the various components of an Auracast solution, and an overview of potential use cases. In addition, attendees are encouraged to give feedback on how they see this type of solution used in Pro AV settings.

Da-Lite Adds More Flexibility to SightLine Cable Drop Feature

(Image credit: Da-Lite)

Da-Lite continues to make it even easier for integrators to solve challenges with the new 10-foot SightLine Cable Drop option available with its Tensioned Advantage and Advantage electric screens, which will be showcased in Legrand | AV Booth 2201. While SightLine's standard 70-inch, aircraft-grade cable drop screen feature covers most custom drop-sizing scenarios, the new 10-foot drop is designed to provide more flexibility for unique installations, such as unusually high ceilings, where additional drop may be required.

SightLine has taken the industry by storm with its innovative approach to eliminating unsightly black drops and creating a screen that appears to float in the room. The single-roller suspension system features three or four thin cables that now accommodate drop distances up to 70 inch (standard) or 10 feet (optional) between the ceiling and the top of the screen. It preserves a room's architectural integrity and creates usable space above the viewing area for components such as Vaddio cameras and/or speakers. With the ability to dial in the exact viewing height on-site, this flexible system makes specifying, ordering, and installing a screen quick and easy. There is no need to calculate the drop distance ahead of time. Additionally, the cable height can be adjusted on-site for any future projector upgrades, allowing end users to maximize their screen investment and cut down on labor.

During the show, Da-Lite will also feature a UTB Contour 21:9 Ultrawide Format fixed-frame screen to demonstrate a more immersive and equitable meeting experience for end users. The brand offers a complete line of electric and fixed-frame screens in 21:9 Ultrawide Format standard part numbers.

Mersive Technologies Makes Setup and Collaboration Faster and Easier for Both Integrators and End Users

(Image credit: Mersive)

We've already looked at the Solstice Pod for Education, but Mersive will also introduce the latest version of its Solstice collaboration platform, Solstice 6, at Booth 4875 .

Solstice enables users to easily share content from any device to any Solstice-enabled display in a meeting room, huddle space, classroom, or other collaboration environment. Solstice 6 makes deployment more intuitive than ever, meeting IT and AV professionals’ need for a simple out-of-box guided setup experience that gets them up and running fast without compromising configuration options. It also reduces the time required for end users to begin collaborating to mere seconds via web connectivity.

Solstice 6 Makes Deployment Easy: When the integrator or IT professional first unboxes and plugs in the Solstice Pod, a new guided setup screen and installer tool opens to walk them through network, internet, and Solstice Cloud setup, as well as ensure that each Pod is properly deployed. The installer also automatically whitelists Solstice with Windows Defender so users can get the most out of the Solstice software

Solstice allows users to use their own devices to collaborate via the Solstice app. However, not every user wants or is able to download an app on their device. Solstice 6 allows users to visit share.mersive.com to wirelessly and securely share content through a web browser without having to download the Solstice app.

Solstice allows users to use their own devices to collaborate via the Solstice app. However, not every user wants or is able to download an app on their device. Solstice 6 allows users to visit share.mersive.com to wirelessly and securely share content through a web browser without having to download the Solstice app. Improved Performance and Stability: Solstice 6 enhancements include support for a broader range of networks, devices, and room types. Mersive has also improved back-end processes that free up CPU and memory usage, so the meeting host has more power and resources available to them while using Solstice 6.

Solstice 6 enhancements include support for a broader range of networks, devices, and room types. Mersive has also improved back-end processes that free up CPU and memory usage, so the meeting host has more power and resources available to them while using Solstice 6. More Engaging Dynamic Digital Signage: Solstice 6 transforms Mersive’s digital signage capabilities through a completely customizable web page that is both interactive and dynamically responsive via the use of occupancy sensors, calendar events, or even API calls.

MXL Microphones Introduces New AC83 Bluetooth Microphone

MXL Microphones debuts its new AC83 Bluetooth LE 5.0 Enabled Boundary Microphone at the Marshall Electronics Booth 4107.

With its three-capsule battery design, the AC83 mic picks up direct sound, while simultaneously mitigating indirect sources, delivering optimal audio for every user. The AC83 microphone will capture the audio required over a long period of time, holding up to 36-hours of non-stop battery life.

Ideal for AV integrator and professionals, the AC83 is an excellent addition to any conference room application. Additionally, the new Bluetooth microphone is capable of transmitting sound up to 200-feet in range, offering a great solution for larger conference spaces, lecture halls and more.